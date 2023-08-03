Why Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t police trash talk between his players

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says the furor about the trash talking between cornerback Trevon Diggs and quarterback Dak Prescott is much ado about nothing.

He says trash talk between players has been going on in the NFL in practice and the locker room since he came into the league and it’s certainly been a staple in Dallas since he was hired as coach in 2020.

“Trash talking is part of our environment,” McCarthy said. “I don’t referee that. It goes on in the lunch line. This is not like this is something new. It’s been going on as long as I’ve been in this league. It’s just part of our culture and guys competing.”

McCarthy also disagrees with the assertion that Diggs using profanity to address Prescott shows a lack of respect for the quarterback and leader of the team.

“The fact that they do talk so hard to each other, it shows the connection,” McCarthy said. “So to me it’s it’s a complete opposite. When you’re competing and it’s like your brother, no one goes harder against your brother than you.

“I think it shows their connection is tighter when they go out to each other harder.”

What McCarthy does want to police is the tackling of Prescott in practice.

He said he had a talk with pass rusher Micah Parsons for sacking Prescott, who is wearing red jersey that signifies off limits.