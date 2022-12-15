Why Crimea is Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s greatest bargaining chip

Patrick Wintour Diplomatic editor
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Reuters</span>
Photograph: Reuters

In a little noticed intervention the former British prime minister Boris Johnson – seen as a bosom ally of Volodymyr Zelenskiy – made the startling statement that if Russian troops were returned to lands they held inside Ukraine before the 24 February invasion that would represent a basis for reopening talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The statement implies Ukraine would have to accept that the removal of Russian troops from Crimea would not be a precondition for the start of talks.

In proposing this, in a piece last week in the Wall Street Journal, Johnson was making an admission made in private by many diplomats that a militarily enforced return of the Crimean peninsula – which was annexed by Russia in 2014 in a move rejected by the UN – to full Ukrainian control is fraught with risk.

Writing in the Spectator Henry Kissinger, the veteran diplomat, made a similar proposal, arguing Russia should only be required to disgorge territory gained since February this year. Land occupied nearly a decade ago, including Crimea, “could be the subject of a negotiation after a ceasefire”. If that negotiation failed to resolve particularly divisive territories, “internationally supervised referendums concerning self-determination could be applied”.

Historically and ethnically Crimea is different from the rest of Ukraine, the argument goes. There are also 30,000 Russian forces dug in with little available Ukrainian amphibious access. Crimea’s retention in some form is so precious to Vladimir Putin that if he felt it were slipping from his grasp some fear he may act on his threat to deploy tactical nuclear weapons, the escalation that terrifies, and holds back, Washington and Europe.

Interactive

In public Ukraine opposes a ceasefire with Putin retaining any land annexed since 2014. Zelenskiy has said countless times, for example at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore: “A simple ceasefire won’t do the trick. Unless we liberate our whole territory, we will not bring peace.”

Zelenskiy has also invested diplomatically in setting up the Crimea Platform, a coordination body to put pressure on the world to keep the illegal occupation of Crimea in its sights. At the August meeting of the Platform the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, said: “Crimea is and was as much a part of Ukraine as Gdańsk or Lublin are parts of Poland.” He added: “I think many of us need to do some examination of conscience for what has happened in the last year. Was the de facto consent to the occupation of Crimea a wrong signal from many countries to Russia?”

Polls in Ukraine show 85% support for the war ending with Ukraine having reoccupied its lands seized since 2014.

The Ukrainian military clearly has a plan to push south, isolating the peninsula, and cutting off Russian supply lines, ideally by coming down from the east side of the Dnipro River, and then reaching the dam that supplies 85% of Crimea’s fresh water.

But the military campaign to undermine Crimea’s impregnability is in its infancy. On 7 October Ukrainian special forces struck the heavily guarded 19km bridge over the Kerch strait, the symbol of Russia’s annexation and a near mystical reunification of Russia with a birthplace of the Russian Orthodox church.

The bridge linking Crimea to Russia had been a huge engineering feat that Putin personally opened after three years of construction. With its accompanying railway line and water pipes, it acts as the main supply route from Russia for troops fighting in Kherson and the surrounding region. The damage has slowed but not broken Russian supply routes.

Apart from that coup, there have been other softening-up exercises. On 9 August six explosions struck Saki airbase in Novofedorivka. Russia’s largest military base in Crimea, near Dzhankoi, was hit in November. People in Crimea are said to be nervous of what ammunition dump may explode next. Judging by the number of Crimeans recently arrested for collaborating with the enemy, Moscow has also become nervous about Atesh, the Crimean resistance movement.

The Kakhovka dam
The Kakhovka dam, which supplies about 85% of Crimea’s water supply, is a key Ukrainian target. Photograph: Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images

One Ukrainian deputy defence minister, Volodymyr Havrylov, said Ukrainian forces would be on the peninsula by the end of December. In other pieces of bravado the senior presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak suggested a war crimes tribunal should be staged there on the basis “What started in Crimea must end there”. Petro Poroschenko, the former Ukrainian president, suggested a new Yalta conference could be held there next year, replicating the 1945 summit held to plan the post-second world war order.

But is Crimea’s capture practical – or even wise? British military officials point to Crimea’s vulnerabilities including its dependence on mainland Ukraine for water. At the start of the February 2022 invasion Russia recaptured the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in southern Ukraine. The reservoir behind the Kakhovka dam allows water to flow down the 250-mile North Crimean canal, built in the Soviet era to supply fresh water from the Dnipro River to the arid areas of southern Ukraine and Crimea.

For eight years before the Russian annexation the canal had been dry after Ukrainian authorities said Russia did not pay for supplies and built a concrete dam over it, causing big problems with irrigation, harvests and access to drinking water across Crimea. As much as 80% of agricultural land was lost in Crimea, and crops such as rice became impossible to grow. Once the Russian invasion started in February, Russian troops quickly reached Tavriisk, the town where the canal had been dammed, destroyed the dam and released 1.7m cubic metres of water from the Dnipro into Crimea.

British officials think the target of regaining Ukrainian control over the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant as well as the North Crimean canal is feasible and attractive.

But talk of an offensive kicking Russia’s 30,000 troops out of Crimea unnerves the US military. General Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said “the probability of that happening any time soon is not high, militarily”.

Privately, Ukrainian diplomats acknowledge that fear of escalation in Washington and European capitals is what holds back the supply of long-range artillery weapons needed to finish the job, including the capture of Crimea.

European diplomats acknowledge Crimea’s special status. The Soviet leadership only ceded Crimea to Ukraine in 1954, and most of its population is Russian; many residents are retirees from the Black Sea navy.

No reliable opinion polls have been carried out since the occupation. A leak of the true results on the initial annexation referendum in 2014 showed only a third of the population voted to join Russia. Since then Crimea’s economy has fared tolerably, and there has been an influx of about 300,000 Russians. Many pro-Ukrainian activists and Crimean Tatars have once again been forced out. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Olha Stefanishyna, said last month: “When we are talking about the people living in Crimea that’s absolutely different from what we had eight years ago.” Crimeans have been kept in a Russian media bubble for nearly a decade.

The prospect of a bloody prolongation of the war to free a population many of whom may not seek liberation would represent an inglorious end to the Ukrainian campaign.

Even some Ukrainian diplomats say the reality is that even if the southern offensive isolates the peninsula militarily it may be wise then to go slow. Instead of launching an invasion through the swampy Syvash or Rotten Sea, all with relatively narrow land approaches owing to the tides, it might be better to try to reopen talks with Russia.

By then it is argued Putin will be in deep domestic trouble and defending Crimea may be the least of his problems. Others say some kind of offer of special joint sovereignty status for the peninsula is possible. But trust is at a minimum. A previous joint lease agreement allowed Russia to retain its Black Sea fleet at Sevastopol until at least 2042. It was torn up by Putin in 2014.

Latest Stories

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • B.C. soccer fans excited for World Cup clash between Croatia and Argentina

    The Croatian Cultural Centre is preparing to welcome hundreds of people on Tuesday for the World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and Argentina. The community hall on Commercial Drive has been hosting World Cup viewing parties since the tournament began. With Croatia in the semi-finals, organizers are expecting attendance to swell on Tuesday as people come to cheer on their team. "It's like the Stanley Cup if it was played between nations. It's that kind of feeling for Croatians," said Micha

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

    MONTREAL — Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. "It's tough, I mean, he doesn't stay down very often," said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "So

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst