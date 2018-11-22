Why do the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving?
If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, well, that's because they do.
The Cowboys' annual tradition of playing on the American holiday, which began in 1966, originated as something of a publicity stunt for America's Team. Following the Lions' lead from decades earlier, the concept became an immediate success and the Cowboys have been a Turkey Day fixture ever since, with a few exceptions.
Here's a brief history lesson, plus a full list of past games and how to watch the 2018 version while stuffing your face with turkey and pie.
THANKSGIVING GAME PICKS:
Straight up | Against the spread
Why do the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving?
The Cowboys' tradition of playing on Thanksgiving started when then-general manager Tex Schramm signed up for the holiday game in 1966.
Schramm sought more national publicity and saw Thanksgiving as a way to boost national attention from football fans in and out of Dallas. The NFL was worried about attendance for the game because the Cowboys had been struggling under head coach Tom Landry. Just in case no one showed up, the NFL guaranteed the Cowboys a certain gate revenue.
It turned out the NFL had nothing to worry about. The Cowboys broke their franchise attendance record as 80,259 fans watched the team beat the Browns at the Cotton Bowl.
The Cowboys have played on Thanksgiving every year since except two. In 1975 and 1977, the NFL awarded Thanksgiving games to the St. Louis Cardinals instead in an attempt to boost that franchise's national exposure. The Cowboys had been constant Super Bowl contenders, so the NFL wanted to give another team the chance to be broadcast on a national level. The Cardinals lost both games and the Cowboys reclaimed the tradition in 1978, sharing the day with the Lions.
Detroit has first dibs with the early kickoff every year ar 12:30 p.m. ET, so it's custom for the Cowboys to play in the late-afternoon game that follows.
In 2006, the NFL decided to add a third game in prime time, because why stop at just two holiday games?
Who plays the Cowboys on Thanksgiving in 2018?
The Cowboys draw the Redskins this year. This is the third straight year Washington will play on Thanksgiving; it beat the Giants 20-10 in 2017 and lost to the Cowboys 31-26 in 2016.
The Redskins are 3-7 all time in Thanksgiving games, including 1-7 in eight meetings against Dallas.
What channel is the Cowboys-Redskins game on?
Fox will broadcast Cowboys vs. Redskins this year. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET — the second game of the day, as per tradition.
Cowboys' all-time record on Thanksgiving
The Cowboys are 30-19-1 playing on Thanksgiving in franchise history.
Year
Opponent
Result
1966
Cleveland Browns
W, 26-14
1967
St. Louis Cardinals
W, 46-21
1968
Washington Redskins
W, 29-20
1969
San Francisco 49ers
T, 24-24
1970
Green Bay Packers
W, 16-3
1971
Los Angeles Rams
W, 28-21
1972
San Francisco 49ers
L, 31-10
1973
Miami Dolphins
L, 14-7
1974
Washington Redskins
W, 24-23
1976
St. Louis Cardinals
W, 19-14
1978
Washington Redskins
W, 37-10
1979
Houston Oilers
L, 30-24
1980
Seattle Seahawks
W, 51-7
1981
Chicago Bears
W, 10-9
1982
Cleveland Browns
W, 31-14
1983
St. Louis Cardinals
W, 35-17
1984
New England Patriots
W, 20-17
1985
St. Louis Cardinals
W, 35-17
1986
Seattle Seahawks
W, 31-14
1987
Minnesota Vikings
L, 44-38 (OT)
1988
Houston Oilers
L, 25-17
1989
Philadelphia Eagles
L, 27-0
1990
Washington Redskins
W, 27-17
1991
Pittsburgh Steelers
W, 20-10
1992
New York Giants
W, 30-3
1993
Miami Dolphins
L, 16-14
1994
Green Bay Packers
W, 42-31
1995
Kansas City Chiefs
W, 24-12
1996
Washington Redskins
W, 21-10
1997
Tennessee Titans
L, 27-14
1998
Minnesota Vikings
L, 46-36
1999
Miami Dolphins
W, 20-0
2000
Minnesota Vikings
L, 27-15
2001
Denver Broncos
L, 26-24
2002
Washington Redskins
W, 27-20
2003
Miami Dolphins
L, 40-21
2004
Chicago Bears
W, 21-7
2005
Denver Broncos
L, 24-21 (OT)
2006
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
W, 38-10
2007
New York Jets
W, 34-3
2008
Seattle Seahawks
W, 34-9
2009
Oakland Raiders
W, 24-7
2010
New Orleans Saints
L, 30-27
2011
Miami Dolphins
W, 20-19
2012
Washington Redskins
L, 38-31
2013
Oakland Raiders
W, 31-24
2014
Philadelphia Eagles
L, 33-10
2015
Carolina Panthers
L, 33-14
2016
Washington Redskins
W, 31-26
2017
Los Angeles Chargers
L, 28-6
Notable games:
1987 Minnesota Vikings L, 44-38 (OT)
1989 — The Eagles beat the Cowboys 27-0, but the story of the game was that allegations had come out that the Eagles had placed a bounty on the Cowboys' kicker.
1993 — In a rare snowy game in Texas, the Cowboys had a 14-13 lead over the Dolphins with just seconds remaining. Dolphins kicker Pete Stoyanovich attempted a game-winning 40-yard field goal that was blocked by the Cowboys' Jimmie Jones. Once the ball stopped moving, the play would be ruled dead and the Cowboys would get the ball back, ready to line up in victory formation. But Cowboys lineman Leon Lett botched the play, and he fell as he tried to grab the ball, knocking it forward and giving the Dolphins the opportunity to recover it on the 2-yard line. The Dolphins kicked a chip shot field goal and won the game 16-14.
1994 — Troy Aikman was injured, and third-string quarterback Jason Garrett (now the Cowboys' head coach) had to start for Dallas against the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys won in a 42–31 shootout against Packers quarterback Brett Favre.