Why you could claim £8,900 for errors in your late parent's state pension

More than 40,000 families stand to inherit a cash windfall on behalf of their late relatives who were underpaid the state pension.

The Department for Work and Pensions has admitted to wrongfully underpaying more than 237,000 women in a national pensions blunder. But more than 40,000 of those who were shortchanged have since died.

Following mounting criticism and pressure from industry campaigners, the DWP has launched a website for the next of kin of those who believe that their family members were underpaid. Families can enter details of their loved one and run checks to see if money is owed.

Families could be due thousands of pounds to make up for decades of wrongful underpayment. Those affected are due an average £8,900 while one in eight are due more than £40,000 each.

The DWP has promised to identify all of those who have been underpaid, including those who have passed away since the problems were uncovered. However, it has warned that many will not receive payments as the next of kin will be traceable in just six out of ten cases.

An estimated 15,000 pensioners will be left out and never reimbursed by the Government because it has said it won’t be able to trace or pay the pensioners or their next of kin, the National Audit Office warned in January.

Steve Webb, former pensions minister and now partner at LCP, said families were “long overdue” a way to check if a loved one was underpaid state pension.

“I regularly hear from people who say that an elderly relative was convinced their state pension was too low and who want justice for someone who is no longer with us. I hope that this means that a much higher proportion of underpayments will result in a payout,” he said.

Relatives will need the full name of their loved one, their date of birth, their date of death, their last known address and the full name of their husband, wife or civil partner.

However, far more than 40,000 families could be affected, Sir Steve warned. Another 100,000 women were identified last week as having been short-changed on their state pensions by government errors, official accounts revealed.

In total, the DWP admitted that it underpaid £1.47bn to 237,000 women, up from previous estimates of 134,000. It comes after widespread mistakes were uncovered and a corrective exercise launched to find the women forced to get by on less than they were due.

The errors affect pensioners who claimed state pension before April 2016 and were entitled to higher rates due to their husbands’ work records.

There are three specific categories of women who have been paid less than they were due over the years: married and divorced women, widows and over-80s.

The DWP has now pledged to track down and reimburse all those who have missed out by late 2024. The DWP has been contacted for contact.

A DWP spokesman said: “The action we are taking now will correct historical underpayments made by successive governments. We are fully committed to addressing these errors, not identified under previous governments, as quickly as possible.

"We have set up a dedicated team and devoted significant resources towards completing this – alongside publishing guidance for next of kin – with further resources being allocated throughout 2022 and 2023 towards the underpayments exercise."