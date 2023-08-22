Why CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) Could Be Worth Watching

CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$136 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$105. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CONMED's current trading price of US$106 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CONMED’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is CONMED Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that CONMED’s ratio of 36.97x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 36.09x, which means if you buy CONMED today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that CONMED should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that CONMED’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from CONMED?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 59% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for CONMED. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CNMD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CNMD? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CNMD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CNMD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, CONMED has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in CONMED, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

