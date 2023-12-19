Why the Color Red Is Taking Over Our Sock Drawers This Season

According to viral Instagram account, databutmakeitfashion, searches for the color "Cherry Red" are up this year, growing in interest by nearly 300%. It comes as no surprise, as many of us have noticed a significant influx of red-toned pieces making their way onto our Instagram and TikTok feeds right now, none more so than red hosiery.

We explored the rise in colorful tights after the Spring/Summer 2024 season of fashion week, but since then, it's specifically red tights and socks that have been making multiple appearances across our explore pages. Aside from the fact that it's the holiday season, and the color red often feels like the most appropriate thing to wear, there are a few reasons why the bold and bright hue is taking over our hosiery drawers right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DATA, BUT MAKE IT FASHION (@databutmakeitfashion)

According to Emily McCarthy, Color Strategist at WGSN, "the popularity of red speaks to passion, lust and fearless femininity." She adds that, "After years of revenge and dopamine dressing, including Barbie Pink saturation, consumers have turned to neutral or 'latte dressing' for versatility and longer term appeal." It's for this reason that back in 2022, the trend forecasting company named "Radiant Red" as a key color for 2024, describing it as "stimulating" and "emotionally engaging."

Alongside the concept of energizing otherwise minimal looks, a rise in chanelling "main character energy" through fashion continues to be prevalent. McCarthy cites the "#APopofRed" trending hashtag on Instagram and Tiktok as a means for elevating trends like Sartorial Styling and Modern Academia, evidenced by brands like Givenchy, Tibi and Attico on the runway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WGSN (@wgsn)

What's more, McCarthy maintains that the cost of living crisis also has a part to play. She adds, "Red hosiery and socks offer consumers a low investment, an unexpected way to update their 'latte' looks. Gen Z favourite Swedish brand Socksss reimagines hosiery for the next generation; highlighting a simple but very important product that usually doesn't get center stage. Youthful and optimistic, Red's exuberance uplifts and gives us all the energy we need to keep on going. In a nutshell #APopofRed says 'We've got this.'"

Story continues

Speaking to Socksss' Co-founder and Creative Director, Oscar Lund-Hansen, he tells us, "It's a colour that makes you stand out and it represents energy at the same time. What you wear can obviously give you confidence, so people might be looking for a little bit of self-love, energy and a confidence boost in their lives more than before right now."

So far, the red hosiery trend has been sported by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner, alongside spotted in Pre-Fall and SS24 collections from Victoria Beckham and Proenza Schouler and FW23 collections from Vivienne Westwood, Gucci and POSTER GIRL. Stay tuned for more examples as we expect to see a pop of red continue to dominate our drawers and our feeds for the rest of the winter season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOCKSSS (@socksssofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)