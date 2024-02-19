Why Coby White is about to be robbed for the NBA’s 2024 Most Improved Player award

Breakout Chicago Bulls guard Coby White likely deserves the NBA’s 2024 Most Improved Player award more than any other player in the league, but he may get passed over for it just the same. The Bulls guard has done everything imaginable to capitalize on the opportunity opened up by the foot injury sidelining star guard Zach LaVine.

And while that may have added a silver lining to Chicago’s otherwise lost season, and some hope for the future, not all NBA analysts think that White is a lock to take home this year’s Most Improved Player award. With players like Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers and Derrick White of the Boston Celtics in the mix, the Bulls floor general will be up against some very steep competition for the award.

The host of the “Chicago Bulls Central” podcast, Haize, broke down the situation on a recent episode.

