Why Coby White needs to get more consistent with the Chicago Bulls

The second-biggest leap a player in the NBA can make is from being a solid rotation player to becoming a star a team needs to lean on in order to win some nights. But the biggest leap a player can make is from a star who can carry a team on occasion to one who can be relied on night in and night out.

For Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White, mastering that toughest leap is the final challenge left in his developmental arc, the Bulls floor general haven proven he can hang with the league’s best when he’s on. The challenge, then, is STAYING on — and many a player never quite gets to that place.

For Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, White “looks like the leading figure of (the Bulls’) next chapter and a primary piece of this one.”

Chicago's Patrick Williams on using his platform for good, his recovery, and the Bulls' season to come https://t.co/RFoEhBxlZq pic.twitter.com/A0cFy5B5k6 — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) March 2, 2024

“The spotlight has never shined so bright on the No. 7 pick of the 2019 draft, and that’s always a tough task for young players to handle. White has handled it better than most, but he isn’t yet at a place where he is bringing his best every night,” he adds.

“Granted, that’s a huge ask of someone who averaged fewer than 24 minutes per game and made just two starts last season, but that’s his new reality.”

We believe that while superstardom among the elite of the league may be out of the reach of the Chicago guard, reaching a level where he’s in the mix for All-Star over much of his prime is on the table. But can he avoid wilting in the brighter lights that come with the territory? Only time can tell.

