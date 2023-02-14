Why the City of Love is more fun en famille

tktktktk

Love is in the air… Enforced love, that is. The kind where people hold hands in restaurants, gift heart-shaped boxes of chocolates to each other and, if they’re feeling particularly extravagant, head across the Channel on romantic trips to Paris.

More fool them. Just like Valentine’s Day dinners, coupled-up trips to the alleged City of Love often fall flat, crushed by the weight of expectation. It’s not just the pressure to have the most romantic time of your life, it’s the fact that different people have varying ideas of what that might look like. Take the time I visited the city with one ex-for-a-reason who wasted a large percentage of our weekend gazing lovingly at... Jim Morrison's grave.

By contrast, some of my favourite memories of the French capital involve the most important women in my life. I told my mother that I was expecting my daughter aboard the big wheel in the Tuileries Gardens; I ran hand in hand across the dual carriageway to stand under the Eiffel Tower with my best friend after a few too many vins rouges; and I once realised I was fluent in French during a conversation with a taxi driver after yet more vins rouges on a trip with a group of girlfriends (inexplicably, I seem to have forgotten it all).

In short, Paris without the pre-ordained romance is simply more fun.

All this explains why I temporarily ditched my husband for my latest trip to the French capital and instead chose to travel with another of the loves of my life, my ten-year-old daughter. With her, there’s none of the studied insouciance that often comes with coupled-up weekends away. Arriving at our hotel after a schlep on the Métro from the Gare du Nord, she made duvet angels on the oversize bed and told the porter, “this is amazing!”.

It was pretty special. A 2022 opening in three grand terraces on a tucked-away street in the well-heeled sixth arrondissement, Pavillon Faubourg St-Germain had every permutation of chicly-muted room type imaginable (including generous family ones) as well as a cosseting cocktail bar, a fancy restaurant and that all-encompassing expensive-hotel smell. What it didn’t have was the stuffiness of the city’s big-name, big-status five-stars – and it was significantly cheaper too.

Dragging ourselves out of it the next morning, we headed on to the impeccably greige Rue Jacob where antiques shops and cafes laced between grand apartments (don’t be fooled by its sleepy feel: this unassuming street is where Simone de Beauvoir went to school and Ernest Hemingway and F Scott Fitzgerald hung out). We had no plans except to mooch – a refreshing change from the jam-packed itineraries of some of my other trips, which attempted to combine two peoples’ ideas of the French capital in one bulging, misshapen whole.

Unlike London, this city centre seemed to truly have bounced back post-Covid. The streets were busy with strolling pedestrians and the cafes and bookshops buzzed with life. Swathed in oversized puffer jackets and woolly hats against the chill of the Parisian winter, we were soon enveloped in the city’s omnipresent chicness – gawping as a woman glided through the gridlocked traffic of the Place de la Concorde on a electric scooter while wearing knee-high heeled boots and a cape. Refreshingly though, we didn’t care. We had nobody to impress.

A few steps on in the no man’s land between the Luxor Obelisk and the Champs-Élysées (soon to be a beautiful park, if mayor Anne Hidalgo gets her way), we found a huge Jeff Koons sculpture plonked unceremoniously between the flower borders, its gigantic hand clasping a bouquet of uninflated balloons to the sky. Created as a tribute to those killed in the 2015 Paris attacks, it’s beloved of Hidalgo, but the controversial sculpture seems to have been conspicuously forgotten by everyone else.

Lesser-visited delights – such as the Koons – are the treasures we collected on our travels. Notre Dame, standing like a great shipwreck on the Île de la Cité with its broken rafters half-clothed in plastic wrap, was an added bonus en route to Paris’s best smoothie (at Fleuryan, an Amélie-esque deli and juice bar on the narrow streets of the Île St Louis).

Later, we sheltered from unexpected drizzle with coffee and hot chocolate under the colonnaded promenade in the Lost City-like gardens of the Petit Palais (an often – but inexplicably – overlooked museum in one of the city’s most beautiful buildings). And, despite a hectic macaron-tasting tour through the touristy shops of St-Germain-des-Prés, we found our favourites (a rainbow of kawaii-coloured perfect circles) at the last-remaining market stall on the Boulevard Raspail, as a suddenly sleepy Paris turned in for the night.

The next morning, buoyed by our unexpected finds, we shunned the crowds of the Louvre and Musee d’Orsay in favour of the usually peaceful contemporary art gallery, the Palais de Tokyo.

Today, however, there was a couple having an argument outside its bookshop. Because the gallery was so quiet and we were in France, it involved a lot of angry glares, a few hand gestures and the occasional flare of nostrils. And because we’re British, we found it all intensely uncomfortable, so we hid in a nearby photo booth to take some souvenir pictures.

In need of cheering up, we made for the nearest crepe stall, stopping momentarily to watch a group of teens creating a music video amongst the skateboarders on the Palais’ steps before devouring a gigantic citron-sucre. I wouldn’t have got away with this if I’d had my other half in tow: in my experience, street food is often shunned on coupled-up jaunts in favour of eating enough rich, expensive dishes to send you to sleep at the table before attempting to keep the romance alive.

This time, liberated from stuffy sit-down meals, our food choices were geared to eating the best of the city’s less fancy foodstuffs. We’d already pit-stopped for brunch in the grandeur of Ladurée (the palatial paean to macarons of which Marie-Antoinette would almost certainly have approved). And we’d darted into a more proletarian past on the cobbles of the Cours de Commerce Saint-André, an evocative, pre-Haussmann passage where the guillotine was first honed and then tested. There, we picked up chocolate beggars (a mix of dried fruit and the sweet stuff) from the treat-packed Maison Brémond deli.

Our final Parisian meal was – surprisingly – truffle pizzetta and roasted pineapple with rum at Fluctuart, a barge that doubles as an urban art gallery and fairy-lit rooftop bar and restaurant aboard an inky Seine. The food may not be quite as good as the fancy dishes eaten in the hushed atmosphere of the hotel restaurant (where, on peaking through the polished windows on our return, we saw couples eating sea-bass tartare and veal sweetbreads in reverent silence), but the evening was a lot of fun.

Not wanting it to finish quite yet, we headed upstairs to our room to watch TV in our complimentary bathrobes while feasting on minibar nuts. It was an ending that might have been deemed anti-climatic on a romantic break – but, for us, it was fantastique.

Amanda Hyde was a guest of the Pavillon Faubourg St-Germain (00 33 1 42 61 01 51), which has doubles from £345 per night, and Eurostar, which runs trains from London St Pancras to Gare de Nord from £78 return.