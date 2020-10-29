Why Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Could Be Worth Watching

Let's talk about the popular Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Cintas’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Cintas?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 26%, trading at US$316 compared to my intrinsic value of $251.24. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Cintas’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Cintas look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 21% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cintas. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CTAS’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CTAS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CTAS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CTAS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

