Why China Everbright Water Limited's (SGX:U9E) CEO Pay Matters To You

Xuesong An has been the CEO of China Everbright Water Limited (SGX:U9E) since 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Xuesong An's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, China Everbright Water Limited has a market capitalization of S$615m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$4.7m over the year to December 2019. That's a notable increase of 8.3% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at HK$1.8m. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of HK$1.6b to HK$6.2b. The median total CEO compensation was HK$5.2m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On a sector level, around 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that China Everbright Water allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry.

So Xuesong An receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at China Everbright Water, below.

SGX:U9E CEO Compensation May 14th 2020

Is China Everbright Water Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, China Everbright Water Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 25% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 16%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has China Everbright Water Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 54%, China Everbright Water Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Xuesong An is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We think that the EPS growth is very pleasing, but we cannot say the same about the lacklustre shareholder returns (over the last three years). We'd be surprised if shareholders want to see a pay rise for the CEO, but we'd stop short of calling their pay too generous. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 4 warning signs for China Everbright Water (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

