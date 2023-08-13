Why Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross, former Clemson star, was emotional after Sunday’s game

As Justyn Ross walked up a ramp back to the Chiefs’ locker room at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, he crossed himself, put his hand to his lips and pointed skyward.

He appeared to mouth the words, “Thank you, Lord, thank you.”

If that wasn’t verbatim, no doubt that was what he was feeling.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for God; I wouldn’t be here at all,” he said in a post-game interview with The Star. “Everything I’ve been through, I leave it all to him.”

Everything he’s been through, after all, included times of despairing that he’d ever play again after being diagnosed with a congenital spine condition and a bulging disk.

The surgery and recovery time forced him to sit out the 2020 season at Clemson — where he had been a sensation since finishing his freshman year by combining for 301 yards on 12 catches in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame and final against Alabama.

Even after that inspiring recovery and return, Ross suffered a foot injury that sidelined him for the final three games of the 2021 season. The once-coveted prospect was relegated to a free-agency signing by the Chiefs.

Add in being placed on injured reserve following foot surgery last season, and it’s no wonder Ross had some 15 family members here on Sunday and was emotional merely taking part in a pre-game warmup for the first time in 639 days.

“It felt wonderful; ain’t going to lie,” he said, smiling. “It felt wonderful, being able to go out there and do what I love.”

And felt like something more altogether to catch a 15-yard touchdown pass from Shane Buechele that cut the New Orleans lead to 17-14 in a game the Chiefs lost 26-24.

Swarmed by teammates, a number of whom knew his journey, Ross felt a surge of different sensations.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” he said. “But it’s relief, too, though, because I knew that I can do this. I always knew since I was a kid that I could do this.”

Buechele spoke for many, including a number of Chiefs fans who have been breathless about his prospects, when he was asked about the play. The route was great, sure, and so was the execution on a play that Ross said was the result of Buechele checking to him.

But the tale of the journey was as evident from his demeanor in the celebration as it was in crossing himself afterward.

“It was the reaction after that,” Buechele said. “We’re all happy about seeing the smile on his face, seeing all the hard work that he’s put in from all of his injuries and … (the) tough times for him.

“So for him to be out on the field, trusting his ability and then just executing on the plays, it was awesome. It was good to see.”

For sure. Especially for a team seeking to identify its best receivers in the wake of the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman and the injury to Kadarius Toney on the first day of camp.

Exhilarating as it was to witness Ross in the quasi-realistic scenario of a preseason game, though, the breakthrough that also featured breaking a tackle for a separate 14-yard gain, was less an arrival than a fine step toward whatever might be.

High as his ceiling may be, this was about establishing a foundation.

It came on a day, after all, when Patrick Mahomes threw for just 15 yards on two passes to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Not one ball was thrown to Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jerick McKinnon or Skyy Moore, presumably those who will be targeted as much or more than anyone this season.

Justin Watson has had most of the first-team reps in the wake of Toney’s injury and started Sunday. Veteran Richie James flashed what he’s capable of with a 43-yard reception and a 1-yard TD catch from Blaine Gabbert, and second-round draft pick Rashee Rice will compete for playing time.

And while Ross has been mixed in for some first-string reps in camp, his moments Sunday came in the third quarter as each team was going deeper and deeper to its bench.

Maybe all of that is why coach Andy Reid was measured when asked about Ross’ TD afterward.

“That was a good play, that play,” he said. “But as a whole I’ve got to see all the work that he did.”

But one thing he knows: The work that Ross has done to give himself a chance to do something special.

“That’s a good part of the story,” Reid said. “And he came out healthy, right, so that’s a positive thing.”

For his part, Ross seemed to have the day in perspective, too.

“I try not to look into the future too much,” he said. “Just keep stacking days …

“Got to keep stacking these days, and, hopefully, have a great outcome.”

Just the same, 21 months since his last game, this part of the stack was about all he could ask — and plenty to be grateful for as he came off the field.