Why Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says this preseason throw helped him win a Super Bowl

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes progressed through a two-hour warmup routine Sunday in New Orleans — a lengthy preparation considering he would throw just two passes to his running back and calling it a day.

Two hours of groundwork. Three minutes on the field during the actual game.

So in case you didn’t get it already, this Chiefs preseason isn’t about evaluating their 27-year-old quarterback.

But it was once all about evaluating their 21- and then 22-year-old quarterback.

How so? Well, I thought I’d ask that very question as the Chiefs navigate their preseason this month.

It started with Matt Nagy, the team’s offensive coordinator then and back as the team’s coordinator now. What did the coaches learn about Mahomes — before he became Mahomes — from watching him in the preseason? Which plays stand out?

You won’t be surprised at which throw Nagy picked for the latter. In the fourth preseason game of his rookie year, which he started, Mahomes dropped back in the pocket, only to find his first read covered. His second, too.

So he rolled right, and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson rolled along with him — except he was 50 yards downfield. Didn’t matter. Mahomes launched, absorbed a hit and watched his pass drop into Robinson’s hands.

“I remember seeing the guys on the sideline go crazy,” Nagy said. “We were seeing that in training camp, so to be able to see it in the preseason game .... everyone always says, ‘Well it’s not the regular season; it’s the preseason.’ But for us, that was pretty special to see.”

Subtract the impact of the throw — or lack thereof, rather — and six years later, that play still belongs on a list of his most remarkable passes. So a day after asking Nagy about it, I assumed Mahomes would provide a similar response — certainly that would be what he most remembered from those early preseason days, right?

It was not.

“I made a lot of highlight throws, but some of the little things that sustain drives, I was still working on,” Mahomes said.

OK, then maybe it was a year later, as he prepared for his first year as a starter in the NFL, when he threw a touchdown to Tyreek Hill in Atlanta — the one, you might remember, that traveled 68.6 yards in the air, per Next Gen Stats.

Sure, he recalled that play, he said. But it’s not the one that stands out all these years later.

So which one does?

“I think about the pick that I threw toward Sammy even more in that game,” he said.

Really. He pointed to an interception.

Given what we know now, it’s this — not the throw to Robinson or Hill — that provided the indication of what was to come.

In his career.

But in the most important game of it, too.

So, the interception: Mahomes received the snap, and immediately looked to his right toward receiver Sammy Watkins. Off the line, Watkins had slid inside the cornerback, and this was supposed to be Mahomes’ clue that the play was dead — it would only work, he was told, if Watkins could get leverage on the sideline. But Mahomes threw it anyway. And sure enough, safety Damontae Kazee slid over from the middle of the field and picked it off. Easily, too.

“You learn from your mistakes,” Mahomes said. “You learn how to hold your eyes on the safety a little bit longer.”

Eighteen months later — that’s an important detail here — the Chiefs called the play again.

The setting: Mahomes’ first Super Bowl.

The first thing to enter his mind: that preseason interception.

The Chiefs lined up near midfield, trailing the 49ers by three points with less than four minutes to play. Mahomes collected the snap, looked right, and once more Watkins slipped inside the corner.

Again, Mahomes threw it anyway — but only after an ever-so-slight look toward the middle of the field to keep the safety honest. And he hit Watkins’ back shoulder rather than leading him down the seam.

Thirty-eight yards. First down.

“If you go inside the corner, I’m not supposed to throw him the ball,” Mahomes said. “In the preseason, he did it — he went inside. And I just threw it to him anyway because he was open, and the safety picked it off. And so if you watch the Super Bowl, he goes inside, and you see me just peek at the safety real quick. It’s just learning from that first preseason pick I threw.”

The toss to Watkins set up a touchdown to give the Chiefs’ the first lead of the second half. They wouldn’t relinquish it.

Watkins would later call it the biggest catch of his career.

That play, several Chiefs would later say, was the moment they felt they’d won — all set up by a moment in the preseason that had not provided confidence but rather than exact opposite. The backdrop was a preseason pick.

He shared this story with The Star last week. It all fits neatly into the Mahomes career arc now. He is a player motivated most by his worst moments. By the moments that should seemingly input some doubt.

Even one in the preseason.