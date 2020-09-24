Why Chicago hasn't changed police practices despite demands for reform

Despite a bloody summer of police shootings and civil rights protests calling for radical change, Chicago is the only city of America’s top 10, and by far the biggest, not yet to agree new reforms to policing.

Every other city on the list – and many prominent cities just outside the 10 largest – has decided on changes, ranging from redirecting funding or new laws curbing brutality to ballot measures improving transparency and accountability by the police.

New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and others have agreed to take action, since African American man George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May.

But not Chicago. Community leaders are at their wits end in a city where having the largest per-capita police force in the US is not translating into less crime or less violence, especially in neighborhoods long blighted by structural racism and now slammed by the twin coronavirus and economic crises.

“This summer and the pandemic have shown us that if we want justice and love in Chicago, what we’re doing isn’t working,” said Moises Moreno, a city native and director of Pilsen Alliance, an organization on the lower west side that develops grassroots leadership in working class, immigrant communities.

Three weeks ago in the Pilsen neighborhood, a cluster of candles and flowers couldn’t quite cover the dried blood on the sidewalk where 26-year-old Miguel Vega had been shot dead by Chicago police, one of five police shootings by the department in the last two months.

A sixth shooting was carried out by a sheriff’s officer from surrounding Cook county. While county sheriff Tom Dart released bodycam footage less than a day after that wounding, The city failed to release any of the footage from its five shootings, until two days ago it issued bodycam from the Vega incident.

In response to police saying they were shot at as they drove past several men and recovered Vega’s gun, relatives counter that a gun was found 40ft away and Vega was shot in the back of his head.

Last week, after years of problems and months of intensified demonstrations in the city, amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, Chicago officials proffered a proposal to cut $54m from the police budget.

That’s 3.4% of the police budget which, even if approved at a future vote, couldn’t be implemented before 2022 based on current labor agreements.

In contrast New York, America’s largest city with an 8 million-plus population, agreed to cut almost $1bn from its police budget and criminalize the kind of banned chokehold that killed Eric Garner in 2014, amid strong union pushback.

Los Angeles, the second largest city at 4 million people, made a token attempt, agreeing a $150m cut and re-investing in its community-policing program, during a summer critics labeled a “reign of terror”.

Chicago’s population of 2.6 million makes it the third largest US city but it has the second highest per capita spending on police officers, after New York, according to US News & World Report, and the most officers per capita, according to the Injustice Watch journalism nonprofit.

Chicago has nearly three times as many sworn officers as similar-sized Houston, the fourth biggest city in the US with 2.4 million people, but the two cities experience an almost identical overall violent crime rate, according to a 2019 report, and Chicago had twice as many murders.

The Houston mayor, Sylvester Turner, signed an order in June banning police use of neck restraints and chokeholds and requiring officers to use de-escalation, while the police chief of the ninth largest US city, its Texas cousin Dallas, ordered officers to intervene if a fellow cop is using excessive force. However neither agreed to cuts like the $150m to be chopped from state capital Austin’s police funding.