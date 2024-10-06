Why Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest is Missing from UK TV Schedules Today

Chelsea Host Nottingham Forest: A Key Clash for Maresca’s Men

Chelsea will aim to extend their strong form under new manager Enzo Maresca when they face Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in today’s Premier League fixture. With five consecutive wins across all competitions, the Blues are seeking another victory before the October international break.

Maresca’s Blueprint Showing Early Success

Since Maresca took the reins, Chelsea have thrived, winning four of their first six league matches. Their only defeat came at the hands of champions Manchester City on the opening weekend. The Blues have also made steady progress in both the Carabao Cup and Conference League, reflecting the team’s growing cohesion under their new manager. Maresca himself has remarked that the team is ahead of schedule in terms of development, with today’s game providing an opportunity to consolidate their position in fourth place.

A win against Forest would place Chelsea just one point behind title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City and keep them within touching distance of early leaders Liverpool.

Forest Look to Bounce Back

Nottingham Forest, led by Nuno Espírito Santo, have had an up-and-down start to the season. They earned an unexpected victory at Anfield but faltered at home against Fulham, following a spirited 2-2 draw with Brighton. Forest will be determined to regain momentum and frustrate a Chelsea side that looks full of confidence.

TV Blackout Leaves Fans Disappointed

Many fans hoping to watch this intriguing encounter will be left frustrated as Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest will not be televised live in the UK. Originally scheduled for Saturday at 3pm, the fixture was moved to a Sunday 2pm slot due to Chelsea’s participation in the Conference League. However, due to the UK’s strict 3pm blackout rule, which still applies to the rescheduled game, live coverage remains unavailable.

For fans who want to catch up, highlights will be available on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday night, airing at 10:30pm on BBC One.

