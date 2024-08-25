Why Chelsea Are Struggling to Secure Arsenal, PSG-Linked Forward to Bolster Attack, per Report

Why Chelsea Are Struggling to Secure Arsenal, PSG-Linked Forward to Bolster Attack, per Report

Victor Osimhen will have his future resolved this week as the Nigerian has been linked to a move away from Napoli all summer. The 25-year-old has reportedly been on Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain’s radar, but no transfer has transpired.

According to a recent report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Osimhen’s future will be determined this upcoming week as the summer transfer window closes—whether he ends up at PSG, Chelsea, Saudi Arabia, or elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport recently reported Arsenal are ready to return with a proposal close to the new €100 million plus bonuses asking price.

Journalist Matt Hughes provided the latest information on this file as the critical days approach. Chelsea’s failure to secure the Serie A standout is purely financial from the players’ side.

According to Hughes, the Blues’ bid to sign Osimhen is being held up by his extraordinary £500,000-a-week demands.

🚨 Chelsea’s bid to sign Victor Osimhen is being held up by his extraordinary £500,000-a-week demands. Federico Chiesa and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are being considered by Chelsea as cheaper options. (Source: @MattHughesMedia) pic.twitter.com/EzjIgGx3Ep — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 25, 2024

Since transferring from Ligue 1’s LOSC Lille to Napoli, the Nigerian international has netted 76 goals in 133 appearances, including 65 goals in Serie A. Osimhen was also pivotal in securing Napoli’s league title in the 2022-23 season.