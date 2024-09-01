Why Chelsea Pulled Back: The Real Reason They Didn’t Push for PSG-Linked Star

Paris Saint-Germain was linked to Napoli star Victor Osimhen throughout the summer, but the club ultimately chose not to make a move. The other club in the mix for the Nigerian was Chelsea and on Sunday, their manager addressed the failed transfer pursuit.

There’s still a possibility that Osimhen could end up in Saudi Arabia, but according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea hasn’t struck a deal yet. On Friday, their delegation left Napoli without an agreement.

Furthermore, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca explained why they didn’t make a stronger effort to sign Osimhen following the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace this weekend.

“We want players but we want players that we decide and then the condition has to be our condition,” Maresca said (h/t Football Italia). “So if the players are not here, then that means the conditions were not good for us.

“Yeah, we’ll see now, from here to January. I don’t know how many games we have, but I’ve told you many times I like to focus on the next days. So we will see in January.”

Why Chelsea Pulled Back: The Real Reason They Didn’t Push for PSG-Linked StarL’ÉQUIPE also reported that some at PSG were interested in going after Osimhen, particularly after Gonçalo Ramos’ injury. However, the club ultimately decided against it, with the French outlet noting that Luis Enrique wasn’t in favor of the move, believing that Osimhen didn’t align with his vision and style.