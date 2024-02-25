Why Is Chase Looney No Longer On HGTV's 'Fixer to Fabulous'?

@chisel_and_sawdust on Instagram

Loyal fans of HGTV's long-running show Fixer to Fabulous are familiar with series regular Chase Looney. Looney joined the show in season one, working alongside hosts Jenny and Dave Marrs remodeling homes and working on other projects in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Chase has been a part of Fixer to Fabulous from the very beginning alongside his dad and fellow construction professional, Joe Looney. However, fans have noticed Chase's absence in recent episodes and are wondering if he is ever coming back to the show. Here's everything we know about Chase Looney's Fixer to Fabulous departure.

@chisel_and_sawdust on Instagram

Season five of Fixer to Fabulous is airing now on HGTV, but Chase is nowhere to be seen. His last show appearance was in episode one of season four, which premiered in November 2022. From March 2021 until December 2022, Looney's normally active Instagram account went dark. Fans later found out that in 2021, Chase and his former wife Chelsie filed for divorce.

In January 2023, Looney posted photos from a family vacation with his two children, writing: "Life is different with just the three of us," alluding to the split. Two days later, his next post confirmed his departure from the show. "Flashback to a simple farm-style table I did for a little show I used to be a part of," Looney wrote.

"Miss you brother!" Fixer to Fabulous host Dave Marrs commented. "So happy the fire department is going well. Great stuff and hope you come back to the team soon!" Before joining the show, Looney worked as a firefighter, and now it seems he has returned to the line of duty.

What sealed the deal for us was Chase's response to a fan on his most recent Instagram post from June 2023. "Any chance you'll be in fixer to fabulous season 5? Miss seeing you bud you should have your own show," the fan commented. "Sorry no chance. But thank you so much for the kind words," Looney replied.

Story continues

As far as Chase's reasoning for choosing to no longer be a part of the show, we don't have a definitive answer, but we hope to see Chase work alongside Jenny and Dave on Fixer to Fabulous again one day!

You Might Also Like