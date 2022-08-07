Why Charlotte Brontë’s tiny £1m pamphlet proves that little things mean a lot

Louisa Young
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA</span>
Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

Last week one of Charlotte Brontë’s “little books” finally made it home to where it was written, the Parsonage at Haworth. It’s a tiny pamphlet, 10cm by 6cm, handmade and handwritten by Charlotte when she was 13.

It’s hard to imagine anything more fragile. It was lost for a century, last seen in 1916 at auction in New York where it sold for $520. I had the honour of trying (and failing) to read it a few days ago, at a reception held for it at Maggs Bros, the antiquarian booksellers. I peered at the minuscule (two point maybe?) faded brown handwriting, marvelling at how £1m has been raised to buy this young girl’s work and send it back to where she made it.

She wrote the 10 poems, ascribing them to fictional characters she had already invented, and sewed the 15 pages together, in 1829, hot on the heels of her tiny Blackwoods Young Men’s Magazine, and a tiny novel, The Search After Hapiness (sic), written for toy soldiers owned by her brother. She knew that nobody beyond her siblings cared that she wrote. A few years later the poet Robert Southey (who he?) and many other now-forgotten members of the Victorian literary world would pompously instruct her that writing was no occupation for a female.

She can’t spell “rhyme”, and gets her own name mixed up, so that the A and the R are on top of each other. “SOLD BY NOBODY AND PRINTED BY HERSELF” declares the title page, all sass and determination.

It is probably, if you measure by surface area, the most valuable book in the world. For 200 years this little thing has survived, half of them in an envelope tucked into a book that nobody ever opened. It gave me a similar frisson to when my mother told me the story behind a bracelet of bright enamel eggs she kept in her dressing table drawer.

In 1905 her mother, aged six, had left St Petersburg via the Finland Station, fleeing the revolution, with the family jewels – a collection of miniature Fabergé eggs made as samples of full-size ones to be created for richer families – stitched into the hem of her petticoat. What an adventure! That things so small have had lives so full! As children, miniature things are even more important: they seem made for us. Doll’s house furniture, miniature grand pianos which open to tinkle out a tune from a ballet; netsuke. A friend of mine used to write secret messages inside pistachio shells.

Haworth Parsonage.
Haworth Parsonage. Photograph: Richard Hilsden/Alamy

Why do we value little things so highly? There are many good arguments for spending £1.25m on other things, more practical things, of value to living children. I suspect Bronte’s booklet hits a nerve because it is so vulnerable. What are the odds? What was it even doing in America? When even massive monuments – the Bamiyan Buddhas, Palmyra – can be attacked and mutilated, little things become even more precious.

The things we protect prove who we are, or at least who we want to be seen as. Culture is simply how we pass down information about what mattered to us, what we loved or worried about. We want our descendants to be able to use this as a basis for their own thoughts, or a waymarker for comparison. We protect culture because nobody has a right to steal ancestral knowledge, or the things that represent it, from future generations. In a way this booklet does that.

When it was made, it had no financial or literary value. Tiny things that survive don’t have to, to be poignant. A clay pipe found on the Thames foreshore; a comb in an Egyptian tomb; a Roman glass, iridescent and unbroken; a little bird painted on a Pompeii wall – the thought pops up: well done, small thing. You made it so far.

So what does this book’s story tell us? That we value what is both vulnerable and tough; things that survive against the odds. That we love a good story, and origins. That a girl’s voice from 1829 still matters – a girl who wrote her own name wrongly on the title page, and can’t spell “rhyme”.

The poems haven’t been released yet, but two were read at the reception, and they are beautiful. I hope Haworth Parsonage will arrange facsimiles to be made for the gift shop, so we can each have a tiny copy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Why Raptors' Scottie Barnes added 10-15 pounds of muscle during the offseason

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to reveal why Barnes put on 10-15lbs of muscle during his offseason preparation for next season. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • New Brunswick athletes depart for Canada Games in Niagara

    Hundreds of New Brunswick youth athletes are heading to Ontario to compete against the best in the nation in the Canada Summer Games. Team New Brunswick, which includes 346 athletes, gathered at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on Friday morning to board a charter flight to the games. The Canada Games, hosted this year in Niagara, Ont., will feature more than 5,000 young athletes competing inter-provincially in 18 different sports. The competition begins Saturday and will

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau