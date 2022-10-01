Why charisma is a more important weapon on the battlefield than the size of an army

Danielle Sheridan
·3 min read
Ukrainian troops have scored unlikely victories over Russia because they were 'sufficiently confident' to know they could outfight Vladimir Putin's forces - Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ukrainian troops have scored unlikely victories over Russia because they were 'sufficiently confident' to know they could outfight Vladimir Putin's forces - Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Charismatic commanders on the battlefield are more important than troop numbers, the head of the British Army has said.

General Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of the General Staff, said that Ukraine would win the war against Russia because of its mindset on the front line.

Sir Patrick told delegates at the Future Atlantic Forum in New York that it was the “extraordinary impact” of individual examples of leadership that has led to the Ukrainians putting up such a strong counter-offensive.

“Charismatic commanders on the battlefield can make all the difference regardless of force ratios,” he said.

Gen Sir Patrick urged those gathered not to “lose sight of those intangibles”, adding that: “We are not good at measuring them.

“We are not very good at predicting the present, let alone being able to cast into the future.”

General Sir Patrick Sanders was speaking at the Future Atlantic Forum in New York - Kevin Walton/Royal Navy
General Sir Patrick Sanders was speaking at the Future Atlantic Forum in New York - Kevin Walton/Royal Navy

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, its army had 900,000 troops - making it the fourth largest military on the planet. In comparison, Ukraine had just 361,000 troops when the fighting broke out.

“The physics told you the Ukrainians couldn’t win because they didn’t have enough force ratios and yet on several occasions, they were sufficiently confident in their own moral component to know they could outfight the Russians,” added Gen Sir Patrick.

He said that such a mindset came down “to the cause that you are fighting for”, coupled with the “will and the cohesion of the forces and the population”.

He also spoke of the importance of “the impact of shock”, which is “something that we as military commanders seek to achieve”.

He added: “For those who have experienced it, it is debilitating, it paralyses your decision-making and it causes panic - and we saw some of that playing out on the front of Kharkiv.”

Ukraine’s offensive in the Kharkiv region has proven that tanks, when properly used with supporting infantry and air cover, remain crucial to offensive manoeuvre warfare.

Ukrainian servicemen on board a captured Russian tank. General Sir Patrick Sanders says tanks remain crucial on the battlefield - Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
Ukrainian servicemen on board a captured Russian tank. General Sir Patrick Sanders says tanks remain crucial on the battlefield - Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

It is a point that Gen Sir Patrick stands by, having said that "land will still be the decisive domain" if a battle were to break out between Nato and Russia.

In his maiden Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) speech as Chief of the General Staff, Sir Patrick warned that the UK Army’s capability was “well below what it should be for a nation of our standing”.

“You can’t cyber your way across a river,” he said.

It is a sentiment that has stuck with him. Speaking at the forum earlier this week, Gen Sir Patrick said: “Land is the domain where wars get decided and where conflict termination occurs, but what we’ve seen is it is just so much harder if you are not exploiting the other domains.

“For features for the future, it will be integrated and allied. You may not be fighting with the British Army, but you will be supporting someone’s army.”

Summing up his thoughts on how the war in Ukraine will end, Sir Patrick cautioned that “war is such a complex activity, there is so much friction and uncertainty that I’m not sure that the combination of politics and violence is something you can easily model”.

He added: “Terrains get in the way. Fortunes are decided on whether or not you can get across a river and there is no amount of cyber or AI that is going to help you do that.

“It is about attrition, it’s about mass, it’s about fires, and stockpiles and logistics really matter.”

Latest Stories

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Chris Boucher tips Pascal Siakam for MVP

    Chris Boucher believes his Toronto Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam is ready to take another leap this season, enough to put him in the MVP conversation.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Predators feel restocked, ready to chase Stanley Cup again

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being swept for the first time in franchise history may be exactly what the Nashville Predators needed. The Predators saw first-hand the bar set by Colorado on its way to winning the Stanley Cup and took a hard look in the mirror. General manager David Poile traded for defenseman Ryan McDonagh, signed forward Filip Forsberg to an extension and then persuaded Nino Niederreiter to sign with Nashville. “I think we can take another step,” captain Roman Josi said. The Predator

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d