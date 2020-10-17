Why Chandrababu Naidu is hiding after CM Jaganmohan Reddy's letter to CJI: Andhra Chief Whip

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has raised doubts over why Chandrababu Naidu has gone into hiding after Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India.

On October 11, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde levelling serious allegations against Justice NV Ramana, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

Chief Whip on Friday alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is busy in still managing the systems.

"Where is Chandrababu Naidu, what he is doing, with whom he is talking, and what he is talking. Though he won't reveal those matters, people are able to understand," Gadikota Srikanth Reddy during a press briefing.

"Why Chandrababu Naidu is asking for CBI enquiry on Amaravati lands issue? It is he and his party leaders who had committed lakhs of crores of corruption on the name of Amaravati capital. And they are now shamelessly making allegations on our government which is not afraid of any enquiries. But Chandrababu Naidu is afraid. That's why he had stopped entry of CBI into the state. Chandrababu Naidu and his benamis have corrupt transactions in Amaravati and hence they are not asking for CBI enquiry. That makes it clear who had cheated and looted on the name of Amaravati," he added.

Our government will definitely help farmers who are adversely affected by the rains, Reddy said.

"But all the reservoirs in the state are full of water even after the first half of October. And Chandrababu and his son are lamenting on that. Chandrababu Naidu is boasting that he would have conducted teleconferences frequently. But the administration is laughing at such self-declarations. Our government won't waste the valuable time of the officials on the name of the teleconference, just for the sake of publicity. Jaganmohan Reddy government is not a publicity monger. It simply works for the people. Farmers are getting all support from seed sowing to the procurement of yield," he said.

"A pro-TDP newspaper has alleged that our government is trying to submerge the residence of Chandrababu Naidu. Our government has no need to submerge anybody's house. He sat on illegal construction in the river bed and crying foul when a flood comes. Shall we have to leave all the water into the sea and keep Prakasam barrage empty, just for the sake of Chandrababu's residence?" he added.

Reddy alleged that during the Chandrababu Naidu's regime, the crops were lost in 14 lakh acres but not even a single penny of input subsidy was paid.

"But our government has fully cleared the dues of input subsidy Chandrababu govt had left. Our government has procured Agri produce in record level quantity by paying the remunerative price. Ours is the only government that has announced remunerative price even before the start of Kharif season," he said.

"Some people are acting overboard for their political gains. They are hatching conspiracies to create rifts between castes and religions. The opposition has been slinging mud, but has never given any constructive advice," he added. (ANI)