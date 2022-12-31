Why the champagne shortage is actually good news for fizz – and the best alternative bubbles

Victoria Moore
·8 min read
champagne - Sun Lee WITH THANKS TO FREREJEAN FRERES FOR THE CHAMPAGNE
champagne - Sun Lee WITH THANKS TO FREREJEAN FRERES FOR THE CHAMPAGNE

An awful lot happened in 2020, so it may have passed you by, but that summer, Jean-Marie Barillère, then president of the Comité Champagne (CIVC), announced Champagne was 'going through a serious crisis of a scale unprecedented since the Second World War'. Put simply, with hospitality closed around the world and no one feeling very celebratory, sales had fallen off a cliff.

The CIVC, attentive to the economics of supply and demand, each year sets a maximum that grape growers in the Champagne region are permitted to pick. Accordingly, in 2020 it was set unusually low. But shortly after the harvest we all started drinking Champagne again. Sales surged. Then came 2021 - a growing season plagued by frost and mildew, so the harvest was naturally small. By last autumn, all the talk was of a Champagne shortage.

The consequence has been a shift in the way we drink, adding to the groundswell of appreciation for unfamiliar growers, cooperatives and smaller houses; lesser-known cuvées from bigger houses; and even home-grown sparkling wine - bringing a medley of the best dancing out into the much-deserved limelight.

New connections

Charles Lea of wine merchant Lea & Sandeman was one of those who, faced with scant supplies from his existing (and excellent) brands and growers, took decisive action. 'After much research, he jumped into his car and drove off to France to hunt out new producers,' says the company's head of retail, David Porter.

'He came back with eight super new growers and made some great connections which we hope will mean further additions soon. These join the wonders from [growers] Gonet-Médeville, Barnaut, R&L Legras and the very in-demand Egly-Ouriet and Larmandier-Bernier on our list.'

English wine, too, has benefited from the roving eye of those managing tight Champagne stocks. At Decorum Vintners, which ran through this year's entire allocation of one particular Champagne brand by May, Mark Roberts added East Sussex's Mountfield Winery to the portfolio.

'We'd been looking at English sparkling wine for at least a couple of years, but hadn't quite found our sweet spot,' he says. 'We felt we could bide our time, but the shortage of Champagne forced us to speed up the process. A glass of Mountfield, served blind at a dinner, was just the ticket.'

Champagne sales fell considerably following the Covid pandemic - Sun Lee WITH THANKS TO FREREJEAN FRERES FOR THE CHAMPAGNE
Champagne sales fell considerably following the Covid pandemic - Sun Lee WITH THANKS TO FREREJEAN FRERES FOR THE CHAMPAGNE

At the same time, online shops specialising in Champagne have blossomed. Sandia Chang, sommelier and co-founder of the former Champagne and hot-dog restaurant Bubbledogs, launched Bubbleshoplondon.com; Xavier Rousset, a former sommelier and restaurateur, started the ecommerce site pinotandchardo.co.uk; while Daniel Blatchford and Peter Crawford, formerly a tech worker and a physiotherapist respectively, set up sipchampagnes.com, an online shop, importer and subscription service that has already won awards for its list of Champagnes from more than 50 artisan producers.

Blatchford says some of the site's new growers - 'the cool producers of tomorrow' - make wine in such small quantities and have such a keen following that 'they often sell out before the bottles even reach the warehouse. Gaspard Brochet [who released his first wine in 2020] would be one of those. Georges Remy is another. Domaine Vincey is another.'

Not for everyone

He adds that Sip's subscription services are also performing strongly: Champagne-heads can sign up to receive one or more bottles a month, for a monthly fee of £50, £100, £250 or £500. 'The £100 is the most popular.' What I enjoy about the website is that it's easy to navigate, drawing you in and helping you to choose a wine you might like.

The thrill of a beautiful wine that few know isn't for everyone, though. On superyachts and in certain dining rooms, the power of the big brand still rules. 'The difference between the top cuvée of an unknown producer and the known cuvée of a big house is like the difference between a horse and a bus,' is the blunt summary of one who counts a couple of hedge-funders among those he advises on wine purchases. 'I'm sure many of the unknown wines are very good but that's not the decision point [for my clients]. The decision point is that the name of the Champagne is reassuring and confident.'

Nick Baker, founder of online Champagne specialist The Finest Bubble, makes a similar case. 'We do a lot of gifting, and for that the reassurance of the bigger brands has a perceived value - Dom Pérignon, Taittinger Comtes, Pol Roger Sir Winston Churchill, Krug and Louis Roederer Cristal are names that people come back to when sending Champagne as a present.'

Global demand for such prestige Champagnes - together with Salon, which is adored by oenophiles and collectors - has been so hot that the Liv-ex Champagne 50 index, which measures price changes on the secondary market, rose by 52 per cent in 12 months, according to a report published in September.

Nonetheless, Baker also notes that a lot of The Finest Bubble's sales are to 'individuals buying a case of their favourite wine, which is often from a smaller brand or producer. We hold a lot of tasting events, and that has really helped people move around [the wines]. There's certainly more experimentation in England.'

Sommeliers are scattering different Champagnes through their lists like jewels - Sun Lee WITH THANKS TO FREREJEAN FRERES FOR THE CHAMPAGNE
Sommeliers are scattering different Champagnes through their lists like jewels - Sun Lee WITH THANKS TO FREREJEAN FRERES FOR THE CHAMPAGNE

In restaurants, simply for the joy of it, sommeliers are scattering different Champagnes through their lists like jewels and encouraging customers to explore. I'm not just talking about the lists at Shoreditch hangouts, where grower Champagnes (when whoever grows the grapes makes the wine, rather than buying them in) have always been as essential as a bottle of Cristal on a Saint-Tropez yacht.

Overhaul

At Claridge's, the approach to Champagne changed as part of an overhaul of the wine list following the hotel's spectacular makeover. Guests are now introduced to Champagnes they might not know via the by-the-glass menu, which currently features Laurent-Perrier's multi-vintage deluxe cuvée Grand Siècle No 25 (£55 for a 175ml flute), a critically lauded Champagne - yes, from a Grande Marque, but one that flies under the radar of many drinkers. Head sommelier Edoardo Lucaroni has also been listing grower Champagnes.

'At Comptoir Café [in Mayfair] we sell more and more grower Champagnes,' says the restaurant's founder, Xavier Rousset. 'We usually have three or four by the glass. It's risk free and people want to explore.'

The boutique producers whose wines you find only in a certain place, or that feel special because not everyone is drinking them, have a draw and desirability of their own. 'Sommeliers are looking for something unique, Champagnes with a story,' says Louie-Joe Findlater, the UK director of Frerejean Frères, a Champagne house founded in 2005 by the three Frerejean-Taittinger brothers (Rodolphe, Richard and Guillaume, who are cousins of the Taittinger Champagne family).

Made by chef de cave Didier Pierson, the Frerejean Frères Champagnes are sublime; no wonder one cuvée goes into hampers at Harrods, while the VV26 Grand Cru NV is listed by the glass at Michelin-starred Hide restaurant on Piccadilly.

Back at Lea & Sandeman I ask David Porter how the new grower Champagnes have been received. 'More and more customers are open-minded enough to take our recommendations.

Quality, interest and value are all winning them over. Inevitably, for some people and for some occasions only a known chateau will do - and that's fine. We really like some of the big-name Champagnes too.'

Bubbles to discover

English sparkling wines are selling better than ever in recent months - E+
English sparkling wines are selling better than ever in recent months - E+

Champagnes

Gonet Médeville Rosé Extra Brut 1er Cru NV

Lea & Sandeman, £43.95

Intense rosé Champagne that's good with sushi or fish pie.

Bérêche & Fils Brut NV

thewhiskyexchange.com, £52.95; thegoodwineshop.co.uk, £54.50

Intricate blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier from one of the best-known grower Champagnes.

Frerejean Frères Blanc de Blancs Premier Cru NV

honestgrapes.co.uk, £65; hedonism.co.uk, £64.20

Ample yet finely detailed with flavours of brioche, oyster shells, wildflower honey, cool earth and minerals. Superb.

Collard-Picard Cuvée Racines Extra Brut NV

swig.co.uk, £67

An intense and dense Champagne made entirely from the pinot meunier grape: spicy and broad yet also controlled, all toasted hazelnut, incense and black cherry. Good with food.

Domaine Vincey Oger Chardonnay Grand Cru Extra Brut 2017

sipchampagnes.com, £75

Made from old vines, this blanc de blancs spends a year in oak and has all the gravity, might and finesse of a good white Burgundy, with bubbles.

Legras & Haas Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs 2012

Private Cellar, £111 for a magnum

From a beautiful vintage, a blanc de blancs that is all fresh cream, lemon zest, fresh-baked croissants and a hint of brandy snap.

English sparkling wines

Coates & Seely Brut NV

Lea & Sandeman, £32.95

Coates & Seely gets tastier and tastier every year; the Brut NV is beautifully perfumed, with a waft of toasted panettone.

Langham Estate Blanc de Blancs 2018

langhamwine.co.uk, £38.50; Lea & Sandeman, £38.95

More and more people are talking about the excellent wines made in Dorset by Tommy Grimshaw.

Sugrue Cuvée Boz Blanc de Blancs 2015

sugruesouthdowns.com, £59

Dermot Sugrue is one of England's star winemakers, and Sugrue South Downs is his own, excellent, label.

Latest Stories

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Montreal-area teen punches her way to boxing success

    Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver wire options to target this week

    With Seattle's favourable schedule coming off the Christmas break, Kraken stars like Matty Beniers are must-adds in fantasy hockey this week.

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Nurkic rallies Blazers past Hornets on Lillard's big night

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic scored 27 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, to go with 14 rebounds and six assists as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 124-113 on Monday night. Jerami Grant led all scorers with 32 points for Portland. Damian Lillard had 17 points and nine assists on a night when he was honored for becoming the leading scorer in Trail Blazers history. LaMelo Ball paced the Hornets with 25 points. Portland trailed by 14 in the second quart

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Porter's 36 points lead Rockets past Bulls 133-118

    CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 36 points and the Houston Rockets used a 17-1 run in the third quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 133-118 on Monday night, snapping a five-game losing streak. Alperan Sengun added 25 points and Jalen Green had 24 for Houston, which scored the first 10 points of the game but blew an 18-point lead before its third-quarter spurt. DeMar DeRozan scored 31 for the Bulls, who won their previous three games. DeRozan passed George Gervin for 44th place

  • Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside-down NFC

    Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be jockeying for playoff positioning Sunday. Instead, the Rams (5-10) are trying to avoid the most losses by a defending Super Bowl champion. The Packers (7-8) need help just to make th

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi