Why Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Could Be Worth Watching

While Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Cellebrite DI’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Cellebrite DI?

Good news, investors! Cellebrite DI is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $7.46, but it is currently trading at US$4.79 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Cellebrite DI’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Cellebrite DI?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Cellebrite DI, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although CLBT is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CLBT, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CLBT for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Cellebrite DI as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Cellebrite DI.

If you are no longer interested in Cellebrite DI, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

