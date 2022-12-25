Why some cats just go where they want

Helen Burchell - BBC News, East
·5 min read
Henry the cat In Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge
"I didn't do it..." Henry is not supposed to go inside a hospital - but he does

From taking up residence in supermarkets to making a hospital their second home, some cats will go pretty much where they want.

Some just crave company and attention, says cat biologist and behaviourist Roger Tabor, but "most cats don't do this" and "these are the oddballs".

Is it possible to "police" a cat in such situations?

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

The supermarket cats

Garfield the cat
Garfield has had books written about his adventures and once even held a book "signing" event

Ginger cat Garfield and black cat Lupin found fame at Sainsbury's in Ely, Cambridgeshire, and Aldi in Haverhill, Suffolk.

Garfield - "Mr Sainsbury's" - amassed thousands of followers on social media before his death in 2019 and Lupin's Aldi antics prompted dozens of people to photograph the cat.

Lupin the cat sitting on bottles of water
Lupin grabbed the attention of many shoppers in a Suffolk market town
Garfield the cat in Sainsbury's
Garfield became something of a celebrity in Sainsbury's in Ely

Cat expert Roger Tabor, from Brightlingsea in Essex, says the reason they chose supermarkets is because "both these cats are very social animals, which doesn't happen unless they're socialised with people very early on".

"They're not only very relaxed, but seem to thrive on being where it's warm and they get attention."

Roger Tabor and a cat
Roger Tabor is a broadcaster and naturalist and an expert on cats

A bronze memorial to Garfield is planned for a park close to the Sainsbury's in Ely after well-wishers donated to a crowdfunder.

Meanwhile, Lupin's owner admits she has "walked the walk of shame" several times, retrieving her cat from the store.

Mr Tabor says cats who seek out other people "are in the great minority".

"They're not intimidated, or wary and make instant friends - but throughout history it's that wariness that generally keeps you safe."

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

The hospital cat

Henry the cat at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge
Henry loves to spend his days in his local hospital in Cambridge

Cats in a clinical setting are probably not ideal, but for more than five years fluffy ginger cat Henry has been a regular visitor to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge - with more than 5,000 followers on his Facebook page.

Although he has a comfortable home nearby, the seven-year-old has made the hospital site his second home - despite being put outside whenever he's spotted patrolling the corridors.

Bosses at Addenbrooke's continue to embrace Henry as one of their own and acknowledge the cat "does seem to have found a place in the hearts of many of our staff and patients" - but they are keen that he is not encouraged inside.

"In any hospital, the administrators will be thinking about allergies, but on the other hand there's the consideration about how popular Henry is and at times of stress, cats genuinely are stress relievers," Mr Tabor says.

"Of course, you can try to police a cat, but in an environment with revolving or open doors, it's very difficult. It's a real dilemma."

Henry the cat In Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge
Henry was keen to share a Burger King meal, but he is definitely not allowed in the hospital's food hall

The hospital recognises Henry seems set on staying.

"We are all very fond of Henry, but his affection for us does sometimes become an issue when he comes into the food concourse," a spokesman says.

"Even though it's Christmas, please don't be tempted to treat Henry."

Speaking about Henry, Lupin and Garfield, Mr Tabor says: "Most cats don't do these things. These are the oddballs of the cat world."

Why choose busy supermarkets or hospitals?

"They're going to get the attention they thrive on," he says.

"The positive reinforcement they gain from meeting people outweighs the negatives of being constantly put back outside."

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

The cat burglar

Theo the cat
Theo is a pilfering puss who breaks into people's homes in Suffolk

Theo is a 13-year-old Siamese cross who has been terrorising parts of Ipswich with his thieving ways and embarrassing his owners for years.

He is a cat burglar - a kleptomaniac kitty who apparently cannot be reformed.

Theo has been known to break into neighbours' homes through open windows or cat flaps and bring home any treasures he can find, from soft toys to cash and Christmas decorations.

"Cat burglars like Theo are rare - but they make headline news," Mr Tabor says.

"With cats like this, the normal developmental pattern in the very early weeks didn't happen and while he wants to hunt and retrieve things, he's become fixated on toys which he thinks of as prey.

"From the cat's point of view, he's not a thief, he's just behaving normally."

Rachael Drouet and Theo
Owner Rachael Drouet says Theo has a history of nicking the neighbours' belongings
Items hidden under fridge by cat
Evidence of Theo's kleptomania was found when the fridge was moved

Theo shows no signs of mending his criminal ways.

"At the moment he likes to visit my neighbour and steal his cats' Kevin the Carrot soft toys," Ms Drouet says.

"We've talked to Theo about his thieving, but I don't think even he knows why he does it.

"He definitely has a shifty look about him - maybe his dad came from the wrong side of the tracks and it's genetic."

Theo the cat
Theo sports his best "shifty look" for the camera

Mr Tabor adds: "To put a positive spin on this, the owners have maybe come out of this quite well. I'm sure Theo's neighbours find it quite delightful, and it is definitely better than some of the other things cats catch and bring home."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Latest Stories

  • One dead in Alberta crash where RCMP say it appears road conditions were a factor

    WESTLOCK, Alta. — The driver of a pickup truck has died in a collision with a van northwest of Edmonton where police say road conditions likely played a role. RCMP say the crash happened Saturday on Highway 44 just north of Westlock at the intersection with Township Road 602. A woman who was the lone occupant of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The van, meanwhile, was carrying two adults and four children who police say were taken to hospitals in Westlock and Edmonton with what were r

  • Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

    Ferocious winter weather grounded flights and stranded nine Via Rail trains between Ontario and Quebec on Saturday as snow, freezing rain, high winds and rain hammered much of the country and plunged Christmas Eve and Day travel plans into chaos. In a tweet Saturday early evening, Via Rail said a CN train derailment forced the cancellation of all trains between Toronto and Ottawa and Toronto and Montreal scheduled for Christmas Day. Power outages and impassable roads prompted Ontario's Niagara r

  • Ukraine will create its own Christmas miracle, Zelenskiy says in defiant message

    Ukrainians will create their own miracle this Christmas by showing they remain unbowed despite Russian attacks that have plunged millions into darkness, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a defiant message on Saturday. Speaking 10 months to the day since Russian launched a war that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions more, Zelenskiy said that while freedom came at a high price, slavery would cost even more. Relentless Russian missile and drone attacks since October have caused massive damage to the power-generating system, regularly leaving major cities without water and heat.

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Losada gets fresh start in Montreal after troubled stint with D.C. United

    MONTREAL — Hernán Losada's first stint as a Major League Soccer head coach lasted just over one season, a tenure characterized by a contentious relationship between the coach and his bosses at D.C. United. With Losada now charged with taking the reins at CF Montreal, sporting director Olivier Renard is confident the Argentine and the club's brain trust are on the same page. “If we weren’t in agreement, he wouldn’t be here right now,” Renard said Thursday at a press conference to introduce Losada

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Hockey Canada picking up the pieces after disastrous, scandal-filled 2022

    Hugh L. Fraser didn't have the nuts-and-bolts knowledge to coach his sons' hockey teams. He did, however, want to pitch in at the frigid rinks across eastern Ontario. "By the time my older boy finished novice hockey, he knew more about the fundamentals than I did," Fraser said. "But they needed somebody running the clocks. "So, I started running the clocks." Years later, he watched from afar as Hockey Canada – the game's steward in this country – experienced a scandal-filled spring, summer and f