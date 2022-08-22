This is why Casey Affleck wasn't at his brother's wedding to Jennifer Lopez, apparently

Photo credit: Michael Buckner - Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who tied the knot – again! – over the weekend.

Almost two decades on from when they called off their 2003 wedding, Bennifer 2.0 said 'I do', surrounded by their family and friends at Ben's private estate in Georgia. Attendees at the wedding included a host of famous faces too, with the likes of George Clooney, Renee Zellweger and Matt Damon all having a spot on the guest list. But, one celebrity was noticeably missing from the crowd – Ben's brother, Casey Affleck.

Just hours before the nuptials took place, Casey was photographed on the other side of the country, in Los Angeles. When asked why he wasn't in attendance at his brother's wedding, a video obtained by Page Six appears to show the actor saying: "I have other things."

Photo credit: Michael Buckner - Getty Images

But a source who spoke to People said that matters of the family had prevented the Gone Baby Gone star from attending. "Unfortunately [it's] because of family, parental obligations at home," the insider told the magazine, referencing the two children – 18-year-old Indiana and 14-year-old Atticus – that Casey shares with his ex-wife, Summer Phoenix.

Last month, Bennifer 2.0 said 'I do' at an intimate ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," Jennifer wrote, announcing their nuptials in her newsletter. "We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

