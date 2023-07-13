Why Cardi B Takes Her Kids Back to the Bronx: That Community Is 'Part of Their Identity'

The rapper shares daughter Kulture and son Wave with husband Offset

Cardi B/Twitter

Cardi B wants her kids to understand the importance of family time.

In a recent interview with InStyle, the rapper, 30, opened up about growing up in the South Bronx and continuing family traditions with her kids. "I make sure my kids are constantly around family and I bring them back home with me to the Bronx," said the "I Like It" singer.

"My kids knowing their grandparents and the community I grew up in is an important part of their identity."

"My favorite memory is eating together as a family," she continued. "There are a lot of personalities at the table. I want my kids to know how important these moments are, being with family, and to cherish them."

Cardi shares daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 22 months, with husband Offset, 31.

Earlier this week, the proud parents celebrated their daughter Kulture's 5th birthday. “My baby already 5 🥹,” Cardi captioned a screenshot of Kulture as a baby on Facetime. The throwback image showed Kulture staring up sweetly at Cardi.

Offset also posted a photo of Kulture sitting in a pink stroller. “My baby girl is 5,” the Migos member captioned the photo of Kulture flashing a cute smile while wearing a pink Gucci outfit.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Following her tradition of giving Kulture extravagant birthday gifts, Cardi gave her daughter a $25k Birkin bag for her birthday. "My baby is five🥹….Happy birthday to my pretty princess," she wrote in another Instagram post.

"It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.💖🎀🍰🎂5️⃣," the mom of two wrote, alongside photos where Kulture toted a pink Birkin bag.

In May, Offset brought his youngest son Wave — as well as sons Kody, 8, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships — to the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. His three sons wore lookalike black outfits, with all four of them wearing matching sunglasses.

