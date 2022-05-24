Why can't some infants breastfeed during the formula shortage? What health experts want you to know.

Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The sight of empty grocery shelves continues to worry parents with infant children as the Biden administration scrambles to ramp up production of baby formula amid a national shortage. 

Behind the formula shortage are several distinct issues, including supply disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the recent shutdown of the largest U.S. formula factory, Abbott Nutrition.

The crisis has prompted many to wonder why millions of babies in the U.S. depend on formula in the first place when exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months of life by major medical entities like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization.

Breastfeeding doesn’t work for everyone. Health experts say there are a range of medical issues, from metabolic disorders to infectious diseases, that may limit babies or parents from breastfeeding.

“The contraindications for breastfeeding are rare,” said Dr. Lori Feldman-Winters, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ section on breastfeeding. “Sometimes they encounter medical problems and we need to do better to help mothers overcome those problems.”

Why some babies need formula

Some babies may require formula temporarily or in addition to breastmilk while others depend on it exclusively until they transition to other foods, health experts say.

Those born premature sometimes require formula in addition to breast milk in order to increase their weight, said Dr. Robert Hart, pediatrician and chief medical officer at Oschner Health in Louisiana

Although rare, babies who exclusively depend on formula in their first year of life commonly fall into three categories: metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal conditions and allergies, said Dr. Amy Hair, program director of neonatal nutrition at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Babies with metabolic conditions aren't able to digest nutrients, she said. Some babies can’t handle protein found in breastmilk and require a specialized formula that contains amino acids.

“The formula is not really protein but it’s the building blocks of protein so it is up to the baby to build the protein,” Hair said.

Another metabolic condition involves carbs, Feldman-Winter said. Infants with an uncommon condition called classic galactosemia are unable to metabolize sugar in breast milk and need to be fed formula.

Babies with gastrointestinal diseases or have a bowel anomaly may also require a specialized formula, Hair said.

“The most severe forms are when babies aren’t born with enough bowels,” she said. “If they’ve lost two-thirds of their bowel, it’s difficult for them to tolerate breastmilk.”

Some health experts say babies can also be born with a severe cow milk allergy and may have to start on formula instead of breastmilk. However, other experts say some doctors may be too quick to use this diagnosis when babies present with loose stools.

“There’s been a lot of attention on babies that have a milk protein allergy but that diagnosis is made erroneously and is not a true protein milk allergy,” Hart said. “That diagnosis is really uncommon and requires an expert.”

Why some parents can't breastfeed

Breastfeeding is not recommended for parents with certain medical conditions, are undergoing certain treatments or taking certain medications, health experts say.

This includes infectious diseases such as HIV, Ebola and sometimes herpes if there are lesions present on the breast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But health experts say breastfeeding is not only recommended but encouraged for parents who have recovered from an infectious disease as breastmilk contains antibodies that protect the newborn.

The CDC does not recommend breastfeeding for parents undergoing chemotherapy or diagnostic imaging with radiopharmaceuticals, and medications in certain drug classes as listed by the AAP.

Medical conditions that prevent parents from breastfeeding are rare, health experts say, but other issues with latching, expressing breast milk and milk transfer are very common. These issues are normally temporary and can be overcome with the proper support and resources, Feldman-Winter said, but not everyone has that access.

“There’s a desire to breastfeed in the U.S. but for many reasons we’re not there for mothers,” she said. The formula crisis “should be a wake-up call. We need do better in terms of providing those supports.”

Breastfeeding ‘is absolutely not free’

Although exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is recommended and safe for most babies, Feldman-Winter said, meeting the recommendations can be “very challenging.”

“Breastfeeding takes time and energy, support and a health care system … it is absolutely not free,” she said. “To say it’s free undermines the value of a mother’s work.”

In the first few months, babies breastfeed about 8 to 12 times a day for up to 30 minutes, according to the CDC, which health experts say is equivalent to a full-time job.

Breastfeeding also has a financial cost. The U.S. Surgeon General says parents can save up to $1,500 per year breastfeeding rather than formula feeding, but the Plutus Foundation estimates breastfeeding can cost about $950 per year or more.

This calculation includes higher grocery bills as a parent is expected to eat an extra 500 calories a day to breastfeed, Feldman-Winters said. It also includes prenatal vitamins, breast pumps and bottles, nursing supplies and lactation support.

“There are costs associated with professionals like consultants, obstetricians, primary care physicians and other people in the health care system to help mothers overcome inevitable problems that arise in breastfeeding,” she said.

Although about 80% of parents start out breastfeeding, the CDC says that number drops to about 56% after six months and 35% after a year.

Exclusive breastfeeding is difficult for working women, who have to pump repeatedly throughout the day, Feldman-Winters said. Stress also releases a hormone that makes it difficult to produce milk.

“There’s even greater barriers in underserved areas, women working for hourly wages in low-paying jobs,” she said. “Those women tend to have even fewer supports to be able to continue to breastfeed.”

Contributing: Associated Press. Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT. 

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baby formula shortage: Why some infants, parents can't breastfeed

