Why are Canelo Alvarez's fights on DAZN?

In October, Canelo Alvarez and Golden Boy Promotions agreed to a five-year partnership with DAZN worth $365 million, the richest contract in sports history.

DAZN, a global live-sports streaming service new to the United States, will exclusively broadcast 11 of Alvarez's fights over the life of the deal.

Additionally, beginning in early 2019, Golden Boy Promotions will host 10 fight nights per year, all of which will also be streamed exclusively on DAZN.

Alvarez, who currently holds the WBC, WBA, Lineal, and Ring Magazine middleweight titles, has emerged as one of boxing's biggest names, using his exceptional punching skills to dominate opponents. And because of the contract, DAZN is now the new hub to get your Canelo fix.

What is DAZN?

DAZN is a sports live streaming service that gives fans access to both live and on-demand events, as well as original programming, that can be watched on multiple devices.

In the United States, it is currently the home to more than 100 fight nights a year for boxing and MMA live events. Starting in 2019, DAZN is launching a live look-in Major League Baseball show that gives fans the ability to follow games in real time.

How much does DAZN cost?

A DAZN subscription costs $9.99 per month, and includes a 30-day free trial. That totals out to about $110 over the course of a year. A subscription to DAZN gets you full access to live events — including fight nights by Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing, Bellator MMA and more — as well as highlights, replays, behind-the-scenes features, original shows, and live news reports. Starting in 2019, a subscription also will include Major League Baseball programming.

Here is a full list of the devices where DAZN is available:

Mobile Devices TV & Streaming Devices Game Consoles iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV Playstation 3 Android phones, tables Amazon Fire TV Stick Playstation 4, Pro Amazon Fire tablet Android TV XBox One, One S .. Apple TV XBox One X .. Google Chromecast .. .. LG Smart TV, Smartcast .. .. Panasonic Smart TV .. .. Samsung Smart TV .. .. Sony Smart TV ..

What is Canelo Alvarez's career record?

Alvarez has had a nearly flawless run in boxing — with a long list of memorable moments to match. His career record is 50-1-2, with his lone loss coming to Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2013. One of his draws came in his fifth career fight in 2006 against Jorge Juarez, and the other was against Gennady Golovkin in September 2017. Alvarez later beat Golovkin in a rematch on Sept. 15, 2018, his most recent fight to date and the signature win so far in his fighting career.

Total Fights: 54

Career record: 51-1-2

Wins by knockout: 35

World titles held (current): Unified WBA (Super), WBC, Ring magazine and lineal middleweight champion and WBC (two times), WBA super middleweight champion

World titles held (past): WBA (Unified), WBC, WBO and Ring junior middleweight champion

Last fight: Win via majority decision vs. Gennady Golovkin for WBA (Super), WBC, vacant The Ring and lineal middleweight titles

When is Canelo Alvarez's next fight?

Over the course of his five-year contract, Alvarez will have 10 more fights streamed by DAZN after defeating Rocky Fielding on Dec. 15. His camp has confirmed May 4, 2019, as the date of his next fight in Las Vegas, and speculation around his opponent has already begun. Daniel Jacobs or a trilogy matchup with Gennady Golovkin are considered Alvarez's most attractive options for 2019 fights.

Alvarez is also expected to fight in September 2019, opponent to be determined.