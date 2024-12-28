Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Miami quarterback Cam Ward didn't take the field for the second half of Saturday's Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, but Hurricane fans shouldn't be worried.

Miami backup quarterback Emory Williams started for the team to open the third quarter and immediately led the Hurricanes on a touchdown drive.

Hurricanes team reporter Christy Chirinos shared that Ward had a big smile on his face as the team scored the touchdown, which likely indicates he's out of the game as a precaution for his 2025 NFL Draft preparations. In For The Win's latest mock draft, we have Ward as the No. 2 overall pick.

Ward threw his 156th touchdown pass during the game, which gave him the NCAA Division I record for touchdowns thrown in a college career.

With the record in the books, Ward and the team perhaps decided it wasn't worth the injury risk in the second half. He could be the first player off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft next spring.

However, it's always possible he rejoins the game before it ends.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Why Cam Ward left the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl for Miami