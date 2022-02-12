Why this Calgary coffee shop is becoming a hub for social media creators to work and gather

·4 min read
Socality House at 813 17th Ave. S.W. has become a gathering place for creative types who want to network, explore ideas and enjoy some coffee. (Socality - image credit)
Socality House at 813 17th Ave. S.W. has become a gathering place for creative types who want to network, explore ideas and enjoy some coffee. (Socality - image credit)

A Calgary coffee shop that caters to "creators" — like photographers, vloggers and those with a social media presence — has become a meetup spot for virtual workers.

Socality House, on 17th Avenue S.W., opened at the tail end of 2021.

The owner, Scott Bakken, says it's more than a cafe and it's designed to be a gathering place for people to connect in person.

"We're not just a coffee shop. We're using coffee as a leader to get people in because we know people love conversation around good coffee," he said.

"We're different in the sense that when someone walks in here, they can look around and go, 'What can be done here?'"

Some cafes in the city prefer that customers don't linger too long so business stays busy, or have even removed their tables and chairs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

But at Socality House, which has two levels, there are couches and tables meant for people to work at.

So far, Bakken says, people have used the space to play chess, make gingerbread cookies and, most notably, work on their online presence.

"Either it's networking connection into opportunities, artistry, photography, or just building your own brand and being successful as a young entrepreneur and not feeling so alone," he said.

"Now you [will] have other resources to rely on to ask those questions."

He says the idea for Socality House was born out of the community group Socality, which started in Calgary in 2014. Its goal was to connect creatives online and in-person using social media and live events across the world.

"Instagram was the app that really brought discovery of people in other markets. And I feel like we were early adopters to find that," Bakken said.

"Everyone had been around on Instagram, but we were the ones to bring it together in a way of community."

Socality now has international members, dozens of events and workshops geared toward photography and influencing. However, it was the physical space of Sociality House that brought everything into motion.

Freelancers set up shop

Bakken says they designed the cafe so that it felt like a home for people to come in and do some work.

"We want to provide opportunities for people to grow their skill sets in their art or business, entrepreneurship," he said, adding there is no membership fee to use the space.

"You can do anything as long as they're not disrupting people during business hours."

Since opening, it's been used for portrait sessions, recording jam sessions and as a shop space for bloggers to sell clothes.

Glenn Thomspson, a self-employed illustrator and photographer, says even before the pandemic, most of his connections were online.

Now, he says, working at the coffee shop has introduced him to people in the same network as him.

"When I started hanging out there, I started meeting a lot of people that I had just seen online and had known about for even a couple of years."

He says that most days, he will park at a table at Socality House and work for hours — something he usually just did from his bedroom before.

"For freelancers, having a place like that to go has been such a respite, especially these days," he said. "I can choose to leave the house if I want to go hang out and be around people."

He adds that knowing that customers are likely involved in a creative or virtual industry has also pushed him to frequent there.

Dan Devoe, a brain and mental health researcher with the department of psychology at Mount Royal University, says this isn't surprising to hear.

"They have very similar interests, and so it helps you build that social connection."

For those who are freelancing or self-employed, the professor says, they may not have an established network in their field, which in turn could lead to social isolation.

"In this instance, you might be going to a coffee shop and then being exposed to a new network of people that you wouldn't get exposure to in the online world," Devoe said. "It opens more doors for you."

He says the business model is tapping into something that could become more appealing to people — and it's likely more venues like this will start popping up.

"People are going there to get fulfilment, and it's something that they're not getting in a virtual environment."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Canada's Hosking finishes sixth in snowboard halfpipe after final run fall

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time Elizabeth Hosking competes at an Olympics she leaves wanting more. Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women's snowboard halfpipe on Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She said getting significantly closer to the podium has just added fuel to her fire. "It's a big achievement going to the Olympics, but I guess I'm just a person that is never settled," said Hosking, noting that she and coach Brian Smi

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Martin St. Louis named Montreal Canadiens interim head coach

    Hours after relieving Dominique Ducharme of his duties, the Canadiens announced the hiring of former NHL star Martin St. Louis as interim head coach.

  • Why is Connor McDavid so uninterested in the NHL all-star game?

    The NHL's best player needs to be there, but Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder out loud if the NHL all-star game would be better without Connor McDavid.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Five To Know: Grondin sparks Canadian medal outburst

    BEIJING — FRIENDLY FOES Canada's Eliot Grondin was making it look easy. He cruised through seeding and his next three races without ever trailing to book his spot in the men's snowboard cross final. His only true challenge came in the form of a dear friend who pushes him to be better. The 20-year-old product of Ste-Marie, Que., and Austria's Alessandro Hammerle – eight years his elder – certainly pushed themselves in the final. The Canadian trailed but gave chase and almost caught up to his frie

  • US is youngest team at Olympics; Sanderson on way to Beijing

    BEIJING (AP) — David Quinn has heard a thing or two about the U.S. being the youngest team at the Olympics and does not believe it's a bad thing. “Obviously we are young, but it’s no reason we can’t have success,” the U.S. coach said. The Americans go into their tournament opener Thursday against host China with an average age of 25. That's younger than the defending champion Russians at 27 and rival Canada at 30. They'll also get another young star soon, with North Dakota defenseman Jake Sander

  • Canada-Russia Olympic women's hockey game in Beijing played with masks, starts late

    BEIJING — The odd visual of players wearing white COVID-19 masks under their hockey masks appeared in Beijing's Olympic Games with Canada's 6-1 win over Russia in women's hockey Monday Players on both teams and on-ice officials stepped onto the ice for the game wearing KN95 masks after a delay of over an hour. The teams and the International Ice Hockey Federation provided few details on the reason for the masks and the delay, but late test results were the issue. The Associated Press reported Ca

  • Giannis scores 44, leads Bucks' 131-116 win over Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half, and Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA's two teams. Milwaukee jump

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Mavs send Porzingis to Wizards for Dinwiddie, Bertans

    DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis never could escape the shadow of injuries in Dallas after the blockbuster trade that brought the 7-foot-3 Latvian from New York. The Mavericks are moving on without the “Unicorn.” Dallas sent Porzingis to the Washington Wizards on Thursday for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. The Mavericks also sent a 2022 second-round pick in the deal that was reached not long before the NBA trading deadline and ends the plan to pair Porzingis with fellow European and young

  • Austrian skier Mayer makes it 3 golds in 3 straight Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Matthias Mayer stuck his poles into the snow, pushed off with his massive legs and attempted to head down the mountain. At least that's where he thought he was going — until one of the Austrian skier's poles got held up, with the countdown clock ominously winding down. "It was stuck in an aluminum thing and I had to push it out and I got (pushed) back and (did) it again,” Mayer said. Certainly not the ideal way for the defending champion to begin an Olympic super-G — where the dif

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Significance of unexpected Olympic opportunity not lost on Canada's men's hockey team

    Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad