Why was Bruno Fernandes sent off against Tottenham?

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United receives a red card from referee Chris Kavanagh (Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off against Tottenham after receiving a straight red card for a tackle on James Maddison.

The Portuguese was shown a straight red card by referee Chris Kavanagh shortly before half time with United a goal down at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, who was sent off for the first time in his United career, received the red card for “serious foul play” despite protesting his innocence.

Fernandes leaves the pitch after taking off the captain’s armband (Getty Images)

Fernandes appeared to flick his studs at Maddison and was knee-high with his challenge.

He was sent off even though he appeared to slip and lose his footing before raising his studs.

The point of contact was also below Maddison’s knee, on his shin, and Fernandes caught him with the back of his heel after diving in.

The 30-year-old protested to referee Kavanagh by pointing to his head before leaving the pitch.

“The referee issued a red card to Fernandes for a challenge on Maddison,” a statement from the Premier League Match Centre said.

“The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call of serious foul play.”

VAR could have downgraded the red card to yellow if it deemed it was “reckless” rather than “serious foul play”.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said Fernandes’ red card summed up their performance under Erik ten Hag.

“He has gone knee high Bruno Fernandes. I think he slips just before the tackle, but he is not going to get away with it,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“It is not as bad as I initially thought, but it sums up Man United first half which has been an absolute disgrace.

“It’s one of the worst performances I have seen under Ten Hag - and that is saying something. It is really bad.”

However, all three studio pundits on Sky Sports - Jamie Redknapp, Ashley Young and Darren Bent - thought the red card was harsh and Fernandes was unlucky.

“He slips,” former Tottenham and Liverpool midfielder Redknapp said. “As you can see when he goes in for the challenge his feet go from under him.

“It’s petty, it’s a bit petulant, but his feet go under him and he sticks out his right leg. I think it’s a yellow card."

Former Manchester United and England winger Young agreed. “I don’t think it’s serious foul play or it’s reckless,” he said.

“OK he’s out of control but he slips and you can clearly see he slips.

“I don’t think he goes to take out Maddison either and he clips him with the back of his heel as well. I think the referee is wrong there.”

Former Tottenham striker Bent said it was a “poor decision” from the referee.

“The first time we saw it at full speed, we were thinking it’s naughty,” he said.

“But when you see it [in the replay’, he catches him on the shin pad with the back of his heel, he slips. I

“ think it’s petulant more than anything. Maddison is about to get away and he stops him. To reach for the red card, for me it’s a poor decision.”