Why Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC) Could Be Worth Watching

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$43.00 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$30.21. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Brookfield Renewable's current trading price of CA$31.19 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Brookfield Renewable’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Brookfield Renewable Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Brookfield Renewable’s ratio of 12.75x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.5x, which means if you buy Brookfield Renewable today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Brookfield Renewable should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, Brookfield Renewable’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of Brookfield Renewable look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Brookfield Renewable, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, BEPC appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on BEPC, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BEPC for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on BEPC should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Brookfield Renewable you should be mindful of and 2 of these can't be ignored.

If you are no longer interested in Brookfield Renewable, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

