Why the BRITs nomination lists are so long this year

Photo credit: Getty Images

The BRIT awards are here, and the biggest British artists have gathered together to celebrate the best music in the country right now. But if you're wondering why the nomination lists are so long, here's what you need to know.

Presented by Mo Gilligan at the O2, the Brits are back and better than ever. But as the winners of the first two awards, 'Best Song' and 'Best International Song' were announced, fans couldn't help but wonder why there were so many nominations.

'Best Song' consisted of 15 nominations, with one questioning on Twitter "Geez, how many songs are nominated for Song Of The Year? #Brits," and another adding, "That was the longest list of nominations ever."

Geez, how many songs are nominated for Song Of The Year?#Brits — Natasha Mulenga🇿🇲🇬🇧 (@SampaTasha) February 8, 2022

That was the longest list of nominations for Song Of The Year #BRITs #brits2022 — Taylor Golub (@taylor_golub) February 8, 2022

While Adele's 'Easy On Me' scooped up the gong, the other nominations included:

A1 & J1 - 'Latest Trends'

Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals - 'Don't Play'

Becky Hill & David Guetta - 'Remember'

Central Cee - 'Obsessed With You'

Dave ft Stormzy - 'Clash'

Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'

Elton John & Dua Lipa - 'Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)'

Glass Animals - 'Heat Waves'

Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta - 'BED'

KSI - 'Holiday'

Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted - 'Wellerman'

Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman - 'Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)'

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - 'Body'

Tom Grennan - 'Little Bit Of Love'

Story continues

So, why are they so long? Well, for the first time ever, the Brits have announced gender-neutral categories, which means artists are no longer split into specified categories. 'Best Male' and 'Best Female' has been replaced with 'Best Artist' which means all nominations are put into the same category.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“The Brits have committed to making the show more inclusive,” the organisers said in a statement on Twitter last year. On the awards show’s website, they added it was about “celebrating artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them, as part of the Brits’ commitment to evolving the show to be as inclusive and as relevant as possible."

YES to inclusivity.

You Might Also Like