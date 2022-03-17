Why Britney Spears Suddenly Deactivated Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears seems to have deactivated her Instagram account, shortly after her last post where she said she would rather be feared than loved.

According to reports, the page wasn't taken down by Instagram, which means that the musician deactivated the account herself. ET later revealed that the artist is simply taking a break from social media, which is something she has done in the past. "She previously said she’d be taking a well-deserved break as many celebrities do, that's really it," a source said.

While fans have been worried, Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari has been active on Instagram since and has yet to comment on the deactivation of her account. As of now, the star's Twitter remains active.