Why the British Empire has surfaced in Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘narcissistic whinge’

Robert Tombs
·3 min read
‘There is nothing new about royal princes turning on their families’
How bizarre that the British Empire should have surfaced in the narcissistic whinge that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their mission.

In what is charitably termed a documentary, just released by Netflix, they have enlisted fashionable Left-wing figures to repeat now commonplace distortions about the empire.

Afua Hirsch, David Olusoga and Kehinde Andrews, whose careers are based on the exploitation of the fashionable theme of ‘anti-colonialism’, must regard Prince Harry as a useful idiot in their cause, which includes attacking the monarchy as a symbol of national and Commonwealth unity.

There is nothing new about royal princes turning on their families - it is a standard theme in dynastic history - nor in astute manipulators using them. In simpler times, the outcome was usually defeat in battle, imprisonment in the Tower, or even forcible insertion into a butt of Malmsey. Now it means only exile to California and execration on Twitter.

But why the empire? Until recently, it was considered either boring or comical. Now it is being used to fuel the resentments and divisions of ‘identity politics’. On this, some activists base their hopes both of personal advancement and of social progress. So far, the former hope has had greater success, as the careers of Hirsch, Olusoga and Andrews demonstrate.

My favourite historian of the empire - a real scholar this time, Ronald Hyam of Cambridge - described it as “a global mosaic of almost ungraspable complexity and staggering contrasts”. It was an improvised response to a world in chaotic flux, controversial in its time, opposed or regretted by leading British politicians, and of small interest to most people in Britain. It brought little profit, much expense of treasure and blood, and deadly dangers. It was run on a shoestring, and it did not and could not last long. Crimes were committed under its aegis, as were acts of courage, devotion and benevolence.

But the “anticolonialist” writers need a simplistic story: the empire was based on slavery and leaves an indelible stain of racism. That is clearly what Harry and Meghan find useful. Yet it is either ignorant or dishonest.

When Britain got involved in the slave trade, probably three-quarters of the world population lived in some sort of bondage. Slavery was practised throughout history on every continent. Even former slaves owned and traded slaves.

The epoch-making change was that the British Empire renounced slavery. British taxpayers hastened emancipation by buying the freedom of the slaves - something that is now made a reproach. The empire fought slave trading wherever it could, against the opposition of other powers. Royal Navy ships forcibly ended the world’s biggest slave trades, to Brazil and the Middle East. They intercept cargoes of slaves in the Indian Ocean today.

Can this be the history that, according to the Sussexes and their tame intellectuals, makes us “systemically racist”? Only by distorting history and defying logic can they serve their purposes, whatever they are. In doing so, they busily inject poison into our multi-racial nation, the least racist in Europe.

