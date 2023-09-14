Why Britain’s public sector is the biggest headache for Hunt and Sunak

jeremy hunt

While unemployment is rising across the UK, one employer is still on a hiring spree: the Government.

The public sector has grown by 133,000 workers over the past year alone. Over the same period, the number of private sector staff has edged down by 3,000.

The significant rise in the size of the state points to a major headache for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as the next election looms.

A ballooning public sector means ballooning costs, making the tax cuts harder to deliver. On top of that, increasing labour unrest in the public sector is threatening Sunak’s key pledges to get the economy growing and get inflation down.

Striking doctors and radiographers were behind the largest knock to GDP in July, new data showed on Wednesday. They contributed to output shrinking by 0.5pc, denting Sunak’s pitch to voters when it comes to growth.

Meanwhile, the bill for paying the 5.7 million people employed by the taxpayer rose by a record 12.2pc in the year to July when including bonuses. It is placing ever greater pressure on fragile public finances.

Paul Mortimer-Lee, an economist who has worked for influential institutions like the Bank of England and the International Monetary Fund, says a “lack of control” has let the public sector spiral in size and cost.

“I blame it on Sunak when he was chancellor. He had unlimited resources because the Bank of England was financing the public sector by printing money. And he went mad, basically. He went crazy in terms of public spending. Where we are now is in a very fragile condition.”

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that despite successive governments attempting to chip away at the size of the state since 2010, headcount is up by just over 100,000 since then by one measure.

“There’s a real problem with efficiency in the public sector,” says Mortimer-Lee.

He believes some of the recent increase in staff numbers can be explained by the rise in working from home.

He says: “The public sector is still addicted to working from home and that [has] impacted productivity. So if your productivity has suffered because your staff are working from home, what do you do? The answer is you go and hire some more staff to work from home.”

While productivity across the economy is 0.8pc higher than before the pandemic, it remains 9.8pc lower for government services, according to the ONS.

These figures could be revised after the statistics body recently discovered the economy took a smaller hit than initially believed from Covid. But the gulf is still stark and Jeremy Hunt has ordered a review of public sector productivity.

Working from home is not a realistic option for public sector workers such as teachers and nurses, but it is prevalent in the Civil Service and government departments such as HMRC.

As prime minister, Boris Johnson pledged to reduce the size of departmental workforces to 2016 levels. In absolute terms, that would have meant cutting 91,000 jobs.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, who led the drive to cut headcount as minister for government efficiency under Johnson, says: “We were making progress. We were getting returns from other departments, some better than others.

“It wasn’t all up and running, but it was certainly beginning to filter through.”

However, Mr Sunak scrapped the 91,000 target and ordered departments to find efficiency savings instead. There are now more than half a million people employed by the Civil Service, an increase of 69,000 compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Sir Jacob says that efforts to streamline the Civil Service were opposed fiercely by some colleagues, including Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend the government’s graduate fast stream, which hires around 1,000 people every year.

“That was opposed at every step of the way to try and pretend the decision hadn’t been made,” he says. “And then I discovered that while I was still minister for government efficiency and everyone knew a new government was about to come in, they had prepared the brief for my successor reversing the decision. The pushback was so strong by the civil servants themselves.”

Some say the impetus to slash the Civil Service was lost under Liz Truss.

“As soon as Liz came in [as prime minister], she wasn’t that interested in it. And then when Rishi came in, he wasn’t interested at all,” says one former Cabinet minister.

However, the ballooning size of the public service is becoming harder to ignore. It is increasingly restricting Hunt and Sunak’s room for manoeuvre.

“Anything that’s unproductive hurts economic growth. If you’re not going to run the Civil Service efficiently… You’re not going to be able to afford tax cuts,” says Sir Jacob.

Fulfilling the pledge to cut 91,000 civil servants would have freed up enough cash to slash inheritance tax, he argues.

Meanwhile, further strikes threaten Rishi Sunak’s key pledge to grow the economy.

Junior doctors who are asking for a 35pc pay rise are planning further walkouts this month and next, with some days coinciding with walkouts by consultants.

NHS England said that recent junior doctor strikes led to 101,977 acute inpatient and outpatient appointments being cancelled. This all counts towards how the ONS measures economic activity.

Unions are also embroiled in heated talks with local authorities for pay deals that could trigger more disruption.

Soaring public sector pay risks stoking inflation further and driving up debt levels, the International Monetary Fund has warned.

The IMF had said “further increases in public wages and other social spending” have put Britain’s debt pile on a “steeper upward trajectory” compared with other advanced economies.

Its analysis of almost three dozen economies spanning three decades, showed that large public sector pay rises “may have a significant and lasting effect on private wages” by influencing pay demands. Higher pay typically drives inflation, threatening another of Sunak’s pledges to half the rate of price rises.

History also suggests the impact on prices and wages continues “for many quarters after the spike”, according to the IMF.

Funnelling more money and workers into the public sector will ultimately come at the expense of other parts of the economy, warns Mortimer-Lee.

“You can only have more public sector if you have less of other stuff like investments and private consumption. You cannot have your cake and eat it.”

There is no sign that the state will get smaller any time soon. Analysis by the Institute of Fiscal Studies of hiring plans set out by NHS England suggests one in eleven workers in England will be employed by the health service by 2036.

It means Britain is on a path to higher taxes as a rapidly expanding public sector extracts an ever higher levy from the private sector to fund itself.

“At the moment, the public sector is just gobbling up too much cake,” says Mortimer-Lee.