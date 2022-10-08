Why Boris Johnson's ancestor fell out with Atatürk – and had his face smashed in with stones

Noel Malcolm
Soldiers hoist a Turkish flag near their post at medieval fortress St Hilarion, Cyprus in 1971
Soldiers hoist a Turkish flag near their post at medieval fortress St Hilarion, Cyprus in 1971 - Corbis Historical

An important centenary comes up very soon: on November 1 1922, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey abolished the office of Sultan. Roughly 600 years of Ottoman imperial history thus came to an end. The last sultan, Mehmed VI, was smuggled out of Istanbul by British guards, ending up as a guest of Mussolini in the resort town of San Remo. He would die there four years later, so penniless that the Italian authorities confiscated his coffin until the debts to local tradesmen were settled.

Three days after the abolition of the Sultanate, a prominent journalist and politician, Ali Kemal, was sitting in a barber’s chair in an Istanbul hotel when a group of men seized him and bundled him into a waiting car. His body was found two days later; he had been beaten, his face smashed in with stones, and then hanged. He left behind in England a 13-year-old son called Osman Wilfred, who would be brought up with the surname Johnson, and whose grandson would be prime minister of the UK until his own less violent downfall in 2022.

Ali Kemal features briefly in Ryan Gingeras’s important new book, and the reason why he is there has nothing to do with his great-grandson (a connection which, with austere self-restraint, Gingeras chooses not even to mention). The popular view of what happened in Turkey in 1922 is that the effete old order, personified by the Sultan and his courtier-politicians and defended only by reactionaries, was finally swept aside, as the modernisers and secularisers, led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, took over. This was the moment when Atatürk’s huge programme of Westernising reforms could finally get under way, dragging Turkey into the 20th century.

But Ali Kemal matters because he was one of the most liberal and Western-minded intellectuals you could have wished for – witness his marriage to an English (well, Anglo-Swiss) wife, his deep cultural and political Anglophilia, his powerful speeches denouncing those responsible for the colossal mass murder of Armenians during the First World War, and his attacks on corruption, written in the coruscating prose of a born journalist. Yet he was killed because he opposed Atatürk and the whole nationalist movement that was now coming to power.

To the casual observer, fed only on the standard claims of modern Turkish history, that looks like a strange contradiction. But by the time you get to the end of Gingeras’s book, you understand why someone like Ali Kemal could have taken that view, while also seeing that it put him (to use the questionable phrase) on the wrong side of history. This book is not a hatchet job on Atatürk; on the contrary, it demonstrates the nature of his achievement. But its main aim is to show just how appallingly complex the political situation was in Turkey in the years after the war, and thus how impossible it was for anyone to form a clear, feasible plan of what sort of a country it could or should become.

Crowds cheering round a large Turkish flag in 1922 which was made to celebrate the victory of Smyrna (modern Izmir) - Price/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
Crowds cheering round a large Turkish flag in 1922 which was made to celebrate the victory of Smyrna (modern Izmir) - Price/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Defeat in 1918 had led not only to the Allied occupation of Istanbul (a grave humiliation) but also to a Franco-British takeover of the Ottoman Empire’s main Arab provinces. That left, more or less, the rump territory which we now know as Turkey. Tidy-minded Western diplomats may have thought that this solved many problems, creating a manageable national state for the Turks; but the principle of “national states” had a different resonance for Kurds, and indeed for the surviving Armenians.

Who, anyway, was to count as a “Turk”? One common answer was: a Muslim who could speak Turkish. Since the mid-19th century, huge numbers of Muslim refugees had poured into the Turkish heartland. Many came from the piecemeal destruction of the Ottoman Empire in the Balkans, but up to a million had fled from the Russian conquest of the Caucasus. Some assimilated, others not; some warmed to the new rhetoric of “Ottoman nationhood”, involving principled loyalty to the Empire, while some clung to a narrowly religious view of the Sultan-Caliph as their divinely appointed liege-lord. But many, expelled from their homelands by Christian forces, brought with them a new hostility towards Christians – including the Greeks, Armenians and Christian Arabs of the Turkish heartland itself. If those Christians had at first embraced the idea of a multi-religious Ottoman national identity, they soon had fewer and fewer reasons to stick with it.

Into this tinderbox, in May 1919, the Allies tossed an incendiary device: they allowed the Greek army to invade and occupy the city of Smyrna (Izmir). A bloody war followed, as Turkish nationalist forces – commanded by Atatürk, disowned by the Sultan – fought back. In 1921, the Greeks advanced almost as far as Ankara, in the heart of Turkey; yet still there were Turks who remained deeply hostile to Atatürk. Why?

For Ali Kemal, the key point was that the Allies had power over Turkey, and it was necessary to work with them (especially Britain). He also denounced the links between Atatürk’s movement and the “Young Turks”, who had led the country to defeat in the First World War and massacred so many Christians. Then there were Muslim minorities, such as Kurds and refugees from the Caucasus, who feared that a new, narrow Turkish nationalism would soon have them in its sights. And there were traditional Muslims, shocked to hear their Sultan-Caliph dismissed by Atatürk as a traitorous puppet of the West. Ottoman Islam’s most senior jurist even issued a fatwa condemning Atatürk to death for apostasy.

Ryan Gingeras tells this story as clearly as the density of developments will allow; he takes an even-handed approach to each issue, while never making light of the horrendous tally of human suffering that emerges on every side. Turks have long been treated to an over-simplified account of their modern history. This book teaches the beginning of wisdom, which is that most human history, as it actually happened, was a terrible, bewildering mess.

