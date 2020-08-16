Why Bollywood's music companies and singers, lyricists, composers are at loggerheads

For most of us, it's difficult to separate an iconic movie moment from the song featuring a leading lady or leading man doing something entirely illogical but enticing. This is how integral music has been to the Hindi film industry. A lot of our favourite films are favourites because of their soundtracks that we remember even decades later.

However, while Hindi films continue to have music and sell soundtracks, a lot has been brewing under the surface with digital listening taking center stage. Some of the discontentment over how a singer or composer earns their living, or how much control he or she has over their creation, has been known for a while. But with music becoming free to consume on digital devices, these complications have grown. And the right of a creator of music is at loggerheads with those that do business.

When AR Rahman stated that a 'gang' in Bollywood has been working against him, he stirred up a hornet's nest. Leading singers supported him, fellow Oscar winners Shekhar Kapur and Resul Pookutty tweeted in his favour. Rahman's statement followed closely on what Sonu Nigam stated angrily online. That monopolistic music companies (no prizes for guessing who) can destroy lives and break spirits of singers.

View photos AR Rahman | Image from Twitter More

AR Rahman | Image from Twitter

Ironically, Rahman's interview was part of the pre release conversations of Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, who was purportedly a victim of Bollywood groupism. Soon after this, we saw a well-tuned and witty video featuring Hindi cinema's top lyricists, including Varun Grover and Swanand Kirkire, that asked for credit for their songs from digital platforms.

In the past, singers have routinely asked for fair shares in revenues and copyright with Nigam taking the lead. Some of this changed in favour of the singer and composer when the Copyright Act was amended in 2012. But music creators still feel that control and power lies with music companies and powerful film companies.

This writer experienced a good bit of it while writing this piece. Having reached out individually to each singer and composer who had tweeted in favour of Rahman, or raised concerns about fair treatment for music creators, one faced a stonewall of silence. It's almost as if everyone runs scared or doesn't want to get drawn into an unresolved debate.

Who owns a song, a lyric or a tune? How much should the creator make? These issues remain unresolved. A leading composer requested to drop out of this piece altogether. Kirkire, an otherwise vocal person, simply said he doesn't know. Others spoke off record.

Here's what emerged from different conversations. Rahman has refused to work with leading film companies in the past over publishing rights. What reportedly began with a popular early-2000s Hindi film, has continued as he asks to keep these rights to himself. Typically, publishing rights of a film's soundtrack remains with the film's producers and music label. Should a composer or singer control these? That remains an unresolved grey area.

Commenting on the conflict that composers face with music labels, Shalmali Kholgade explains that creative interference becomes a sore point for composers with music labels. "When it comes to film music, a composer has to understand that the rights of a label come first. A lot of times the label gets involved in the making of the music itself, which is why favouritism has come up because they might be pushing a singer onto a composer."

View photos Shalmali Kholgaden| Image from Twitter @htshowbiz More

Shalmali Kholgaden| Image from Twitter @htshowbiz

Story continues