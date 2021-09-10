Here’s why you need body oils in your beauty routine — and a few options to start

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Now that the temps are slowly dropping, it’s time for you to reevaluate your body care routine. If you haven’t incorporated a body oil into the mix yet, now is the time to start — because everyone can benefit from adding one to their routine.

Using a body or dry oil has many benefits. It moisturizes the skin, increases collagen production and, of course, improves dry or cracked skin. Additionally, there are many dry oils that can help with skin irritations like rosacea or eczema. And if you’re worried about feeling like a grease ball, don’t fret. A good body oil will soak into the skin instead of sitting on top of it.

Below are a few options to add to your cart — seriously, you’ll thank us.

Credit: Kiehl’s

This luxurious, dry body oil spray leaves the skin hydrated and nourished.

Credit: Glossier

This body oil contains antioxidant-rich oils that nourish, moisturize and soothe dry skin. Its fast-absorbing formula also smells great and is vegan.

Credit: Target

If you need a thicker body oil, this hydrating option moisturizes and leaves skin soft with a natural glow.

Credit: Ulta

Bio-Oil has one of the most recognizable body oils. It helps with the appearance of stretch marks, scars and other marks on the body. Plus, it effectively repairs skin damage thanks to vitamins A and E.

