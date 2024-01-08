Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Aren’t at the 2024 Golden Globes

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds haven’t attended the Golden Globes together since 2017. That isn’t changing tonight, as the couple chose not to attend the first major award show of 2024. They were not seen on the red carpet.

Their absence is understandable. Neither is nominated for any project. Lively was also photographed filming It Ends With Us in Jersey City, New Jersey in photos published yesterday, so she was literally on the other side of the country, far from the red carpet at the Los Angeles ceremony.

Had the couple attended the Globes, they could’ve had a reunion with their friend Taylor Swift, who is at the ceremony. She is nominated for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her Eras concert film.

Lively last got media attention for the glimpse inside her New York City home, which she shared on Instagram when posting highlights from 2023. “2023 Memories: Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby. Love you MK✨🪩 ✨ (and yes I low key moonlight as an interior designer but please don’t tell bc I definitely don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on),” she captioned the image.

Reynolds also shared some couple shots of them in his Instagrams recapping the last year. “Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I ❤️❤️,” he wrote.

“2023 part deux,” he captioned his second post:

