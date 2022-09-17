Here’s Why Some of the Black Community Is Driving #BoycottWomanKing on Social Media

Sharon Knolle
·5 min read

Who’s driving the #BoycottWomanKing trend on social media in protest of the Viola Davis-starring historical epic that hit theaters today? Perhaps surprisingly, it’s not the same people who dropped racist memes in reaction to the first look at Halle Bailey in Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” trailer.

Critics don’t have an issue with Davis playing a strong Black leader in “The Woman King,” but are alarmed that the history of the Dahomey tribe, who sold other Africans into slavery, has been whitewashed.

“Time to Boycott the Woman King movie. The film is about the Dahomey & Benin that traded slaves into the transatlantic… This may be the most offensive film to Black Americans in 40-50 years,” wrote Los Angeles attorney and producer Antonio Moore.

Also Read:
Is ‘The Woman King’ Based on a True Story?

“Let’s be honest folk. It’s movie about a African tribe famous for selling slaves to Europeans that was made into a female empowerment story by two White women writers. You don’t have to be very “woke” to see the problem here,” wrote one Twitter user.

The film, which was cowritten by Dana Stevens and Maria Bello, who produced along with Davis and director Gina Prince-Bythewood of “Love & Basketball,” and “The Old Guard” fame, took seven years to make it to the screen.

Others see the hashtag as a racist and sexist move to get a film led by a Black woman to fail at the box office. “I’m not trusting any hashtag that tries to get a Black women led movie to fail. I’ll see it for myself and if it’s bad or spins history in a negative way so be it. But Viola & John are going to get my movie dollars. Suck on that, bots & ops,” wrote Christa Tomlinson.

Also Read:
‘The Woman King’ Dilemma: How Do You Market a Female, Black African Action Drama?

Another woman tweeted, “Do NOT #BoycottWomanKing Instead, learn more. The movie delves into the horrors of the slave trade and how it affected black women, especially. It doesn’t glorify slavery, it condemns it.”

“A lot of this is just veiled misogynoir,” wrote producer Princella D. Smith. “People really hate to see dark-skinned women have a platform other than many roles and struggle love roles. I saw the film. It does not whitewash what was happening between these African tribes. DO NOT #BoycottWomanKing

Black journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones also tweeted about the film a month before its release in August.

“It will be interesting to see how a movie that seems to glorify the all-female military unit of Dahomey deals with the fact that this kingdom derived its wealth from capturing Africans for the Trans-Atlantic slave trade,” she wrote.

Also Read:
‘The Woman King’ Film Review: Viola Davis Rules in Fresh and Meaningful Action Film

The film itself takes an anti-slavery stance, with Davis’ character General Nanisca speaking up about her kingdom’s participation in the slave trade a few times, begging King Ghezo (John Boyega) to separate Dahomey from the process since Black people are all their people.

While the film is based on historical accounts, some of the blank areas had to be filled in for the film. The character that Davis plays is largely fictional but may be rooted in a French officer’s account of seeing a young Black woman named Nanisca beheading a prisoner.

The action film, which opened with $1.7 million in Thursday night previews, is now playing on 3,765 screens and is expected to earn $12 million this weekend.

Also Read:
How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?

Latest Stories

  • Once extinct in India, cheetahs set for reintroduction

    STORY: These cheetahs are going to bereintroduced to IndiaThe animals went extinct in the country in 1952reportedly due to poaching and habitat loss(Prashant Agrawal, High Commissioner of India to Namibia)“So, we are trying to get cheetah back to India that will help us fill a void, a gap which was created in our ecosystems. But we are also mindful that all the additional resources and protection that will go into designated areas where cheetah will come back will also help all other species. So, we are very excited about it.”Five female and eight male cheetahshave been relocated from NamibiaTheir new home will beIndia’s Kuno National Park(Yadvendradev Jhala, Wildlife Institute of India)"The major threat to the extinction of the cheetah has been addressed. It was primarily hunting and collection for private collections for having animals, coercing wildlife, that threat is gone. The Wildlife Protection Act is in place, which prevents all kinds of hunting in the country. We have good protected areas which are large enough to have populations of cheetah within them.”

  • 'Recess Therapy' highlights kids' candid comments

    "Recess Therapy," an online YouTube show that features interviews with New York City children about their thoughts on the world, began in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The creator, actor and comedian Julian Shapiro-Barnum, told ABC News' Ashan Singh that he wanted to explore subjects such as happiness, anger and climate change. Since the show was launched in April 2021, the show has exploded in popularity, and some of the kids Shapiro-Barnum interviewed have become viral stars in their own right.

  • Queen Camilla Is Fulfilling Her Royal Duties and Grieving Queen Elizabeth — All with a Broken Toe

    Despite the injury, the Queen Consort has been "getting on" with a whirlwind period of travel, ceremony and public mourning since the death of King Charles III's mother on September 8

  • Queen Consort has been performing royal duties ‘with broken toe’

    Camilla is said to have suffered the injury prior to the Queen’s death.

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Fantasy hockey's ZeroG strategy: Why you shouldn't draft a goalie early

    Waiting until the later rounds to draft a goalie can pay big dividends in fantasy hockey. Here's why.

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Canadians Marino, Bouchard advance to second round of Chennai Open

    CHENNAI, India — Canadians Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with wins on Monday. Vancouver's Marino, seeded seventh at the WTA 250 event, posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. Marino won 70.5 per cent of first-serve points and broke Blinkova six times on nine chances. Blinkova had seven break chances against Marino, but only managed to convert three. Marino is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open t

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.