Why black Americans are more likely to be vegan

Black Americans are almost three times as likely to be vegan and vegetarian than other Americans. Why is giving up meat so popular?

When Louis Hunter woke up on the morning of 31 May he didn't know what to do.

His hometown of Minneapolis was in disarray after a week of protests following the death of George Floyd, and many businesses - including his own restaurant, Trio Plant-Based - were shut down.

"God just touched me and told me to go out and pass out all the food that I had prepared the day before," he told the BBC.

In total, Mr Hunter gave away 300 vegan meals and bottles of water to Black Lives Matter protesters. The cause and his restaurant are inextricable in his heart.

In 2016 he was facing 20 years in jail on felony rioting charges after participating in a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of his cousin, Philando Castile.

Mr Hunter has always maintained his innocence, and charges were eventually dismissed, but he lost his landscaping business and apartment while the sentence hung over his head for over a year.

Through his legal battle, he met white activist Sarah Woodcock, who introduced him to the concept of veganism.

He started reading about how reducing or eliminating animal products can help reduce the likelihood of developing chronic illnesses like diabetes and high blood pressure - illnesses that plague the black community in the US.

He says he also started to connect how racial injustice contributes to the poor diet that many African Americans eat.

"At first I knew nothing about vegan, plant-based food at all," he said. "After that I started seeing the other ways we were being treated wrongly, as far as our eating habits."

Although he does not identify as a vegan, which the Vegan Society defines as an ethical lifestyle choice that eschews all animal products, he says he now eats largely a plant-based diet that consists mainly of vegetables, fruits and legumes.

The pair went into business, and after a series of pop-ups, opened Trio in the autumn of 2018. Now he is the sole proprietor, making Trio the first black-owned vegan restaurant in the state.

The growth of Trio mirrors national trends, with everyone from athletes to pop stars jumping on board.

But nowhere has the vegan diet taken off more than in the African-American community. According to Pew Research Center survey, 8% of black Americans are strict vegans or vegetarians, compared to just 3% of the general of the population.

Those findings mirror a 2015 poll by the Vegetarian Resource Group, that found 8% of black people were strictly vegetarian, compared to 3.4% overall.

Recently, a January poll by Gallup found that 31% of non-white Americans had reduced their meat consumption in the past year, compared to only 19% of white Americans.

The trend is sparking a new generation of vegan influencers, like actress Tabitha Brown, who is getting her own cooking show after her vegan videos blew up on Tik Tok and Instagram (there is even an online petition to make Ms Brown the voice of Apple's Siri).

Meanwhile, established celebrities like Beyonce, Lizzo and tennis star Venus Williams have all either gone vegan or tried veganism, with Beyonce even partnering in a "plant-based" meal delivery service.

The singer made headlines a few years ago when she promised to give free tickets to her and her husband Jay Z's concerts for life to a fan who made the switch to veganism.

So why has veganism become so popular with African-Americans?

'To nurture my community'

For many black vegans, their journey begins with a quest for a healthier lifestyle.

African Americans have a higher rate of hypertension, type 2 diabetes, obesity and cancer than most other groups, in part because their diet is on average higher in salt and fat and lower in fruits and vegetables, research shows.

But socioeconomic factors like poverty, living far from a greengrocer and easy access to fast food have made it harder for African Americans to eat healthily, according to the Food Empowerment Project, a non-profit aimed at ending food inequality.

Is a vegan diet healthy?

Numerous studies have showed that plant-based diets are associated with a lower-risk of developing chronic conditions.

The NHS says that a balanced vegan or vegetarian diet can be "very healthy", but notes that it is not the only path to health. It cautioned that vegans need to be careful to plan their diet to get adequate protein and calcium through plant-based sources, and may need to take supplements to guard against B12 and iron deficiencies.

