Why Birmingham is neither ‘boring’ nor ‘average’

Matthew Sweet
·5 min read
Flying high: a Birmingham scene by an unknown artist from the early 19th century - Getty
Does Birmingham exist? I’m pretty sure it does. The BBC doesn’t have the money to fake the Commonwealth Games in a hangar. I’ve basked on the roof terrace of the new library; searched the Black Patch for the site of the caravan of the Gypsy Queen; walked the pitiless length of Hagley Road, past the ghosts of Victorian temperance hotels. And yet, like a lot of enthusiastic visitors, I find that there is something about Birmingham that eludes me. Where are its limits? Why is it so hard to navigate? Why does it look different every time I go back? Richard Vinen’s new history of his native city explains everything. Nothing is fixed. Birmingham is, he says, “like Virginia Wolf’s Orlando”.

Birmingham owes nothing to the ancients and even less to nature. Its founding story – something about Anglo-Saxons clearing a patch of woodland near the River Rea – is bunk. Its population is imported, first from Wales, then Ireland, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Somalia. Its most characteristic landmarks are interstices: Spaghetti Junction, the Five Ways roundabout, the Grand Union Canal. Its bus routes are more stable than its buildings.

If the city has an author, it is its mayor, Liberal MP and monocled capo di tutti capi Joseph Chamberlain, a shoemaker’s son who arrived from Camberwell as a teenager in 1854 and became, thanks to the component manufactured by the family firm in Smethwick, one of the “screw kings” of the city. That nickname also captures his management style. Chamberlain drove one rival out of business by buying up potential factory sites, raising his own prices and slashing them just as his competitor started production. A telling story puts him in Paris, acquiring a rare orchid from a plant dealer, then tearing it to pieces on the spot to protect the value of the specimen in his hothouse back home.

When he moved from regional to national government, serving as colonial secretary to Balfour and Lord Salisbury, he remained on-brand. Chamberlain was not one of those romantic imperialists. He had no interest in the cultures of the colonised. To him, these territories were faraway Birminghams – blankish spaces to be filled with canals, sewage works, railways and telegraph lines. This was Chamberlain’s strange and durable gift to his adopted home. Unlike Liverpool, Manchester or London, Birmingham remains mostly unintoxicated by its own history. It is a city without a sentimental tradition of itself.

That is legible in the culture it has produced. Coronation Street EastEnders are both rooted in the Victorian past; their working-class characters live near viaducts and love in parlours. Birmingham’s soap, Crossroads, was set in a motel beyond the ring-road in an environment of mid-Atlantic conveniences such as teasmades, garages, wall-to-wall carpets and a swimming pool open to non-residents. It was about prosperity, not poverty. Like the city itself, its architecture was always being remodelled.

A general view of the closing ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games - PA
We can push this further. Sci-fi author John Wyndham, brought up in Edgbaston, used triffids and burning comet debris to visit a strangely liberating apocalypse upon England. Peter Brook, who stripped British theatre of its fripperies and ornaments, was hired by Birmingham Rep at the age of 20. (“The youngest earthquake I’ve ever known,” said his boss, Barry Jackson.) The best TV drama to come out of the city, Philip Martin’s Gangsters (1976-78), started as a realist piece about the city’s rival South Asian and Caribbean gangs. Halfway through the run, Martin rebuilt the series as a bizarre metatextual melodrama, partly shot in Pakistan, in which he appears as a WC Fields-inspired character. (In the last scene, set in a pub, the camera moves back to reveal the wall of the BBC’s Pebble Mill studios.)

Vinen so admires Birmingham’s commitment to forward movement that he remains unconvinced by its attempts to look back. The late- 20th-century division of the city into “quarters” – creative, Chinese, gay – was, he argues, “inventing a past that was at odds with what many people remembered”. He didn’t like Forward, Birmingham sculptor Raymond Mason’s 1991 fibre-glass memorial to the history of the city, until the moment in 2003 when a teenage arsonist set fire to it. Peaky Blinders – the BBC series that has mutated into a VR game, a Ballet Rambert work, an escape room experience and the city’s biggest source of cultural capital in decades – is dismissed as “derivative, ludicrously implausible and badly written”. (He’ll have to watch his back for that.)

The true spirit of the city, Vinen suggests, lies in The Colony, a 1964 documentary by Philip Donnellan, which, happily, seems to be a permanent presence on BBC iPlayer. It opens with a shot of Chamberlain Square in the rain: the columns of the town hall; the rocket-like spire of the Chamberlain memorial.

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby Jr in Peaky Blinders - BBC
On the soundtrack, a cut-glass female voice is talking about the adoption policy in the city, using medical and racial terminology no longer found in official literature. “Then of course there’s quite a big section amongst the coloured and half-caste children who are considered ineligible for adoption,” she says. “Now I feel very deeply about this problem because I am coloured myself.” At which point Donnellan whip-pans from the grubby street to the speaker, a woman with neatly cut hair and tasteful earrings. She is Pauline Henriques, an actress and administrator who became the first black female Justice of the Peace.

“I’m always hoping,” she says, “that sooner or later we’ll have a big change, a big development in outlook over this…”

As Vinen’s book demonstrates, change is what Birmingham does. And this raises another question. Historians, he suggests, have ignored the city because they thought it was boring. Sociologists have been keen on it for a related reason: they have perceived it “as an English ‘middle-town’ … that was statistically representative”. If all these are correct, that suggests our sense of the rest of the country might also require revision.

Richard Vinen has written a history of Birmingham, but it is also a theory of Birmingham. And also, perhaps, a theory of England. I buy it.

Second City by Richard Vinen is published by Allen Lane at £25. To order your copy for £19.99 call or visit the Telegraph Bookshop

