Why the Biden and Trump campaigns both claim they won the final 2020 presidential debate

Both presidential campaigns and their supporters declared victory after the second and final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden's backers said Trump failed to win over new voters, while Trump's team said the president successfully painted Biden as an ineffective career politician.

"Joe Biden won this debate," Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said on a press phone call. "He didn’t win by a little. This was not close. This was a dramatic and resounding Biden victory tonight."

"Absolute, total victory for President Trump tonight. Joe Biden is all talk and no action," said Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign.

"I felt terrible after the first debate, to be honest with you," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a staunch Trump supporter. "I feel great tonight."

Here's a look at why each side believes they were the winner of Thursday night's debate:

Team Trump: Biden revealed as politician who didn't fix problems

Trump's supporters praised him for repeatedly hammering the message that Biden had more than three decades in the Senate and two terms as vice president to address issues such as health care and immigration.

"'All talk and no action, just like a politician,'" tweeted former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, quoting Trump's criticism of Biden on criminal justice reform. "Good line. Kind of sums things up."

"Tonight on stage, you saw a President who has accomplished more in 47 months than the politician on the other side has ever done in 47 years," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tweeted.

.@realDonaldTrump loves his job & showed it tonight. He was hopeful & optimistic; @joebiden negative & backward-looking.



Made Biden explain - and eat! - his record.



"You had 8 years and didn't do it"







— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 23, 2020

Team Biden: Trump didn't win anyone new to his side

With the president trailing in the polls, Biden supporters argued Trump needed a decisive victory that included doing more than appealing to his base.

Senior Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders said the debate was Trump’s "last shot to present a coherent vision to the American people and to earn their vote."

"Tonight Donald Trump desperately needed a huge win on the debate stage to change the trajectory of this race, and he did not do that," Sanders said. "His voice, yes, was calmer. He did interrupt a little less. But he attacked Joe Biden and he lied just the same all night long."

"For Biden at this point in the campaign, a draw would have been a win. But Biden did better than draw. Biden won. Not by a knockout. But Biden won," tweeted conservative Trump critic and Biden supporter Bill Kristol.

"Fundamentally, if you’re ahead and you get a draw, you win," said David Axelrod, a former campaign adviser for Barack Obama, on CNN.

"I thought that Joe Biden held his own. And that’s all he had to do," Axelrod said. "The trajectory of this race did not change."

Team Trump: Biden 'declared war' on oil industry

A number of Trump's supporters pounced on Biden's statement that he wanted to "transition from the oil industry" and to have net-zero carbon emissions in place in energy production by 2035. During the debate, Trump said the remark was a "big statement" and proved Biden was "going to destroy the oil industry."

"He lost Pennsylvania tonight," Graham told Fox News after the debate. In the debate, Biden claimed he was "not opposed to fracking" and reiterated multiple times that he does not support a ban on the practice through which natural gas is extracted.

Similarly, senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said Friday that Biden's remarks signaled the "nail in the coffin for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania" and would prove "devastating" in other battleground states.

Graham said Biden, who has said he wants to stop new permits for fracking, was "trying to change his position on fracking, because it will destroy his campaign in Pennsylvania."

But Graham said the biggest news was Biden's plan to move to emissions-free energy production.

"He declared war on the oil and gas industry," Graham declared.

