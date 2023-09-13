Why Beyoncé Skipped the 2023 MTV VMAs Despite Having a Major Nomination

Not even a nomination for Artist of the Year could lure Beyoncé back to the MTV VMAs, which she has not attended since 2016. The singer opted not to attend today’s ceremony in Newark, New Jersey. She was not seen on the red carpet or at the ceremony.

Her absence makes some sense: She only has one nomination in a very competitive category, and she’s is in the midst of her Renaissance World Tour. Her next show is on Thursday, and it’s in Seattle—literally the other side of the U.S.

Beyoncé spoke to Harper’s Bazaar in August 2021 about how she sees her career. It is one of the singer’s last major interviews.

“I’ve spent so many years trying to better myself and improve whatever I’ve done that I’m at a point where I no longer need to compete with myself,” she said. “I have no interest in searching backwards. The past is the past. I feel many aspects of that younger, less evolved Beyoncé could never f*** with the woman I am today. Haaa!”

She also discussed how she protects her inner self while navigating A-list fame. “We live in a world with few boundaries and a lot of access,” she said. “There are so many internet therapists, comment critics, and experts with no expertise. Our reality can be warped because it’s based on a personalized algorithm. It shows us whatever truths we are searching for, and that’s dangerous. We can create our own false reality when we’re not fed a balance of what’s truly going on in the world. It’s easy to forget that there’s still so much to discover outside of our phones. I’m grateful I have the ability to choose what I want to share. One day I decided I wanted to be like Sade and Prince. I wanted the focus to be on my music, because if my art isn’t strong enough or meaningful enough to keep people interested and inspired, then I’m in the wrong business. My music, my films, my art, my message—that should be enough.”

