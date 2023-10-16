Why better returns on bonds don’t sound the death knell for shares

new york stock exchange

Are high interest rates killing stocks?

Yields on ten-year British government bonds or “gilts” and on the American equivalent, ten-year “Treasuries”, approach 5pc. This has drastically reduced the gap between bond yields and the closest equivalent measure on shares, which is the “earnings yield” – the yield you would receive on a company’s shares if it paid all its profits in dividends.

Most think this makes stocks much less attractive. Stock market bears claim that near-zero interest rates largely turbocharged shares over the last decade because investors had few alternatives.

Now they believe that higher rates have ended that era. Wrong. Yields don’t rule stocks and never have. Here is the proof.

Saying higher bond yields stymie stocks presumes that the two fight over some single pile of funds. Allegedly, stocks’ “earnings yield” must nicely exceed yields on long-term government bonds to make up for stocks’ higher risk and volatility.

When the Bank of England started to raise interest rates in 2021 the earnings yield on the FTSE All-Share index, based on forecast profits, exceeded yields on ten-year gilts by a hefty 6.3 percentage points. By this month the gap had shrunk to 2.3 points.

The spread between the yield on America’s pricier S&P 500 index and ten-year Treasury yields is only one percentage point. Too puny to make up for stocks’ volatility, bears bellow.

That is the theory. In reality, inflation-adjusted earnings grow with the economy.

Inflation also boosts “nominal” (non-inflation-adjusted) earnings. Business cycle volatility and swings in sentiment skew earnings yields around market lows and early in young bull markets, as has happened since the end of global stocks’ swoon last year.

Why? Stocks look forward; reported earnings are history. When recent stock prices and sentiment stink, analysts’ earnings projections (the basis for forecast earnings yields) fall.

Early bull markets bring a lower “e” for earnings and a higher “p” for price, depressing earnings yields (the earnings yield is the inverse of the price-to-earnings or p/e ratio – it is the “e/p” ratio). This is what is happening now. Hence, the gaps between the yields on shares and bonds hold only irregular predictive power.

Consider this: much narrower gaps than now didn’t stop stocks in the past. During the 2003-07 bull market the FTSE All-Share index earnings yield, based on forecast earnings, averaged just 1.9 percentage points more than ten-year gilt yields. Yet British stocks rose by 152pc over that period.

From 1996 to 1999 US stocks’ average earnings yield, again based on forecast earnings, was a third of a percentage point below average ten-year Treasury yields. US stocks didn’t slump – they soared by 155pc.

High absolute bond yields (that is, not compared with yields on stocks) don’t kill the stock market either.

Take the 1980s. That decade, ten-year gilt yields averaged 11.5pc yet British stocks rocketed by 753pc. In the 1990s ten-year gilt yields averaged 8pc but stocks rose by another 301pc.

America’s ten-year Treasury yields averaged a lofty 10.6pc in the 1980s and 6.7pc in the 1990s, never falling below 4pc. Yet American stocks still jumped by 400pc in the 1980s and by 433pc in the 1990s.

How so when “safer” bonds yield similarly? The returns on bonds, if they are held to maturity, are capped: they are mathematically dependent on the price you pay and the interest paid on each bond.

Stocks, by contrast, benefit from potentially limitless economic growth and innovation. If the management of a particular company foresees growth in earnings, it can borrow, buy back its own shares and cancel them, which shrinks supply of the stock and boosts earnings per share. Unseen, that happens now, especially in America. Bonds can’t do any of that.

Also, bond yields reflect inflation expectations. Higher yields signal elevated inflation, which reduces bonds’ future value. But businesses eventually pass on cost increases, so stocks weather inflation better in the end.

Yes, stocks sank as global inflation soared last year. But that was mostly the result of poor sentiment.

Consider: British companies’ gross profit margins at the end of 2022 were 24.6pc – just a hair below the 26.1pc figure at the end of 2021. The figures for companies in the S&P 500 were 33.2pc (2022) and 33.6pc (2021). And bond prices’ fall last year largely mirrored declines in stocks.

Regardless, ebbing global inflation now signals that the rise in bond yields won’t last, even in Britain.

As Milton Friedman famously said, inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon – and money supply in the UK (on the “broad M4” measure) contracted in July and August. That is light years away from the madness of double-digit growth in the money supply during the pandemic, which turbocharged inflation. It portends more cooling in price rises.

Might the Bank of England raise rates again anyway? Maybe. Maybe the European Central Bank will do so too and perhaps the US Federal Reverse will reverse its “pause” in rate rises.

But while 2022’s initial rate increases shocked the stock market, central banks’ power to surprise is now kaput. The FTSE All-Share index ended September 8.4pc higher than its level before the Bank of England first raised rates in 2021. American stocks have also eclipsed their levels before interest rate rises began, while eurozone stocks have gained 13.5pc since the European Central Bank first increased rates.

Earnings yield comparisons can be useful, for example when a company is assessing whether borrowing money to fund share buybacks makes good economic sense.

But interest rates don’t dictate stocks’ direction. The correlation between the FTSE All-Share index and ten-year gilt yields is only 0.2, which indicates only a tiny tendency for stocks and yields to rise and fall together (correlation of one represents lockstep movement and minus-one represents the polar opposite). It’s the same for US stocks and ten-year Treasuries: there the correlation is 0.24.

So cheer the bogus bond yield bogeyman. False fears only add to the wall of worry that propels bull markets higher.

