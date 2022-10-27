Why it’s better for your pension to work part time

Early retirement is the ultimate dream. However, slowing down your approach while taking on a part-time or a more junior role before stepping back could boost your pension by tens of thousands of pounds, new research has shown.

The pay-cut would be more than offset by extra savings – adding as much as £80,000 to your final pot, according to calculations by Interactive Investor, a broker.

A 55-year-old would be better off switching to a lower-paying job and retiring at 66, rather than sticking with their higher salary and leaving work at 62, the broker found.

It calculated that a 55-year-old earning £50,000 with a pension worth £200,000 who retired at 62, would reach age 66 with total pension wealth of £224,763, assuming moderate levels of both investment growth and how much they spent.

Had the same 55-year-old switched to a job that paid £35,000 and retired later at 66, they would end up with £314,017 – more than £89,000 extra.

Delaying retirement allows the pension savings more time to grow without the disruptive effect of taking an income.

Alice Guy, of Interactive Investor, said: “We often focus on how much we can add into our pension, but we sometimes forget the opposite side of the pension equation: how much and for how long we need to dip into our finite pension pot,” she said.

“If changing to a part-time, more junior or less stressful role allows you to carry on working for longer, you’ll need to withdraw less from your pension and might be able to leave it intact until you reach state pension age.”

Even when taking into account additional earnings, the worker who switched to a lower-paying job would be around £56,000 better off thanks to their extra years in work, Interactive Investor found.

Ms Guy added that the tradition of staying in a full-time job for life was quickly falling out of fashion. Only one in three of 55- to 65-year-olds still worked full time.

Return to work

Experts have also warned that a growing number of retirees will need to return to work as the rising cost of living erodes the value of pension savings. Almost half of people aged over 50 who left the workforce since the pandemic have not yet returned, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

Jaci Quennell, a 65-year-old from Merseyside, recently realised that she would have to retire much later than expected. “When I did the calculations I realised that I simply could not live on the state pension alone,” she said. “It would cover less than a third of my outgoings as I still have a mortgage.”

After several years of freelance work, Ms Quennell has taken on a new job as a care director for a children’s home, where she works three to four days a week. She also helps with childcare for her two grandchildren, who are aged three and four.

“I thought I was going to retire within the next few years. I am looking forward to it as I am getting old and creaky,” she said. Ms Quennell now expects to work for another 10 years.

“I think 75 is the new 65 now for me,” she said. “I did not expect to work this long, but it is sweetened by the fact that I am working on something that I am really passionate about.”

Ms Quennell added that when applying for her new job, she was competing against much younger candidates. “But they rated me highly because of my experience. There is a lot of value placed on people over 50 in the job market,” she said.

Kim Chaplain, of the charity Centre for Ageing Better, said that part-time or flexible work could be a solution for many older people looking to protect themselves from the cost-of-living crisis.

“It could see them through the current inflationary pressures and boost their pension pot,” she said. “We know work contributes more than much needed financial security by providing social connections and a sense of purpose.”

