Isle of Man TT: Why bereaved families want the racing to go on

Richard Stockton (driver) and son Bradley (passenger) were killed in a crash at the Isle of Man TT on Friday, Credit: Isle of Man TT Races (rights free)

After a near-record five fatalities, the return of the Isle of Man TT following a three-year hiatus reignited the debate over whether the world’s deadliest race meeting should be banned.

Arguments for and against outlawing motorcycle racing on a 37.73-mile course to have claimed the lives of 265 competitors in a little over a century began raging even before this year’s postponed grand finale took place on Saturday.

You would be forgiven for assuming that the bereaved loved ones of those to have been killed would be among those leading calls for the event to be outlawed.

Yet, despite their grief, nothing could be further from the truth.

After Mark Purslow became the first victim of this year’s event in Supersport TT qualifying a week and a half ago, his family issued a statement in which they said they would try to take solace from the fact he had told them “if he was going to go this would be the way he would want to, and that he would be smiling”.

They added: “He will be telling us all to stop crying, have a laugh and a drink for him, and celebrate his achievements.”

Speaking exclusively to the Sunday Telegraph on Saturday, Purslow’s sister Hana explained why there was never any prospect of his family joining calls for a ban.

“Mark would have wanted people to know that he loved the race,” she said. “He told us that, if he were to die, that would be the way he would want to go, doing something he loved. His passion for the race was undeniable.

“The racing community know the risks, they know what they are doing but they love it. That is why they carry on racing when riders die. They ride for the racing family who have gone before them.

“Of course, this is very hard to understand but Mark would want riders to continue and ride on for him. It’s easy to blame the race, the course or the road for reasons why it should stop; however, Mark would not have wanted that.

“The racing community is such a strong, tight knit group, they honestly ride and die together. I think bereaved families also feel, if races continue, the riders always live on in some way.”

Story continues

Mark Perslow was the first victim of this year's event

Purslow’s death followed that of Daley Mathison in 2019, until this year the last running of the event due to the coronavirus crisis.

Rejecting calls for it to be banned despite a Gofundme page being set up to help provide for his widow and daughter, Mathison’s sister Renae told The Sun at the time: “While I wish more than anything that this had not happened, I don’t think you could take it away.”

Leanne Harper, whose partner, Dan Kneen, was killed during practice a year earlier went even further when she told the Telegraph on the eve of the event’s return: “It’s obviously a bit raw but it’s actually really nice to have the TT back.”

The widow of the 250th rider to be killed at a motorcycle meeting on the Snaefell Mountain Course said in 2017 it would be “disrespectful” to his memory to support any campaign calling for it to be scrapped.

Janet Cowden, whose husband Paul Shoesmith died during the previous year’s Isle of Man TT, told the BBC: “There’s nothing else like it and I’ll never hate something that brought him and our families so much joy.”

Davy Morgan

Even someone to have seen scores of riders killed since losing a loved one at the event said he would not have called for it to be banned if he had his time again.

Rob Vine died there 37 years ago, since when there have been almost the same number of fatalities at motorcycle meetings there as in the previous 78 years.

That is despite his death leading to the creation of the Rob Vine Fund to help make the event safer by providing more medical kit and helping pay for its rescue ambulances and evacuation helicopters.

His brother Richard told the Telegraph: “I don’t think for a minute that any of those dead, if they could come back and be asked, would say that it should be banned. I certainly would not put my name to anything that implied that it should have been stopped after his death.”

Of course, it is not just loved ones of those killed or even those directly involved in the Isle of Man TT who bear the scars of what can be extremely violent deaths.

Some occur near the homes of island residents who, unlike those at peace with its risks, may have no choice over what happens on their doorstep each year.

The Telegraph has been told there are those afraid to publicly criticise an event estimated to be worth £30 million to the Isle of Man economy.

One resident to have done so, Bernard Moffatt, told the BBC in 2017: “Prior to the TT, we scale back activity in the hospital to make sure that is clear. Now, what civilised society does that ahead of a sporting event?”