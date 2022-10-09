Why Bengals fans should pay attention to Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with Ravens

Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer
·5 min read

The Baltimore Ravens and their star quarterback Lamar Jackson were hoping to have a contract extension in place before the season started.

It didn’t happen.

While it’s unclear what Jackson is asking for, it’s obvious he wants more than what the Ravens have offered so far. Jackson, who represents himself, has cut off negotiations for the rest of the year to focus on the season.

This conversation will pick right back up the minute the 2022 season ends. And it’s one Cincinnati Bengals fans should be paying attention to.

What happens with Jackson and the Ravens will directly impact quarterback Joe Burrow’s negotiations with the Bengals when they begin. Burrow, his representation and Cincinnati’s front office are eligible to begin contract extension talks in the upcoming offseason.

WEEK 5 PICKS: Ravens or Bengals with first place in AFC North on line?

UNDER PRESSRE: Which team, coach or player is facing the most pressure?

OPINION: NFL culture getting another wake-up call on concussions following Joe Burrow's comments

Jackson's contract situation with Ravens

Jackson and the Ravens’ situation is a unique one for several reasons. He’s become one of the league’s most dynamic players, he’s won an NFL MVP and the entire offense is orchestrated around him.

It’s a fair question to ask: What would the Ravens be without Jackson?

All these things play into his favor in negotiations with the Ravens. But on the other hand, Jackson has only won one playoff game since he was drafted. The Ravens have made the playoffs three out of the four years he’s been their starting quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back and throws in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals led 13-10 at halftime.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back and throws in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals led 13-10 at halftime.

Burrow's contract situation with Bengals

Burrow, in less time, has won an AFC championship and took his team to Super Bowl 56. Whatever Jackson gets, why would Burrow accept anything less?

The most recent quarterback who received an extension was Kyler Murray. The Arizona Cardinals gave Murray a five-year extension worth $250 million and $160 million of it is guaranteed. Both Jackson and Burrow will get more than that.

Jackson hasn’t come out and said what he wants, but there are plenty of rumors swirling around that he wants a fully guaranteed contract such as the one the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson. The Browns gave Watson the first-ever fully guaranteed contract for a quarterback. Watson cashed in and will receive $230 million guaranteed from his new five-year deal.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs out of the pocket in the fourth quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs out of the pocket in the fourth quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21.

Without Jackson publicly commenting on the matter, it’s hard to gauge what exactly he’s looking for from the Ravens. Baltimore’s owner Steve Bisciotti has publicly stated his displeasure for what the Browns gave Watson because of how it will impact the rest of the NFL.

“I don’t know that he should’ve been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that’s something that is groundbreaking, and it’ll make negotiations harder with others,” Bisciotti said in March at the league meetings.

If the Ravens and Jackson again can’t come to an agreement after the season, the team can franchise tag Jackson to allow even more time to work out the details of his extension.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) evades tackles as he scrambles in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Ravens led 17-3 at half time.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) evades tackles as he scrambles in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Ravens led 17-3 at half time.

Burrow is a Jackson fan

Regardless of what route the Ravens take, they’re going to pay Jackson. And that will directly impact Burrow’s contract.

Burrow said heading into the season, he’s not focused on his contract situation. The Bengals' franchise quarterback even went as far as to say if he doesn’t perform up to the level he can, it won’t matter.

So, has Burrow been following the Jackson-Ravens contract saga knowing the implications it could have on his future deal?

"I have not paid attention to the contract, but I love watching him play,” Burrow said.

As mentioned earlier, Jackson’s dual-threat ability as a quarterback is unique. There is not a player like him in the current NFL. The last player the league has seen who resembles Jackson’s skill set was Michael Vick in his prime. Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray are like that to some degree in the way they can move out of the pocket, but it’s no where near close to what Jackson can do.

In four seasons and four games into this year, Jackson has thrown 928 passes for 10,860 yards and 95 touchdowns. He’s added 652 carries for 3,989 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals moved into the top of the AFC North with a 41-17 win over the Ravens.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals moved into the top of the AFC North with a 41-17 win over the Ravens.

Jackson's play speaks for itself

“It feels like every couple of minutes he makes a play that makes your jaw drop,” Burrow said of Jackson. “You look at the defense, like, 'What are we supposed to do with that guy?'

"I think he's really improved throwing the football down the field," Burrow continued. "He's one of the premier players in our league that I love watching, because I can't do everything that he can do. When you have a guy like that I think it's good for the league. You have people like me that win in a certain way and then you have guys like him and (Patrick) Mahomes and Josh (Allen) that win in a different way (and) it's just a great time for the league to have players like that. Quarterbacks that have such varying skill sets that every game you watch them is a little different. I think that's great for the league."

No one knows how things will shake out between the Ravens and Jackson. If Baltimore goes on a Super Bowl run like the Bengals did in 2021, Baltimore might have no choice but to give their quarterback what he’s asking for.

And the Bengals and Burrow will certainly be watching.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with Ravens impacts Bengals fans

Latest Stories

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers expect 'street fight' with last-place Edmonton Elks

    WINNIPEG — Jermarcus Hardrick is going to ensure his helmet is buckled on tight when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. Even though the 13-2 Bombers are favoured to beat the 4-11 Elks, the veteran offensive lineman predicts a battle with an outcome that isn’t a given. “Any time you face a Chris Jones team, you’ve got to get ready for a fight, and I’m talking street fight,” Hardrick said after Friday’s walk-through, referring to Edmonton’s head coach and general manager

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Senators' Stutzle, Canadiens' Caufield among NHLers set for breakout seasons

    Whether they're looking for a new contract or trying to emerge from a sophomore slump, every season there are young players who shine across the NHL. Here's a look at seven athletes poised for breakout seasons. COLE CAUFIELD, MONTREAL CANADIENS Heading into last season, Caufield was a favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. But, his campaign got off to a disastrous start with just one goal in his first 30 games and the right-winger was demoted to the American Hockey League

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Ewart Shadoff holds her ground, expands lead on LPGA

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff started out Friday as hot as she finished the day before at the LPGA Mediheal Championship. She finally hit a few bumps, but not before expanding her lead with a 3-under 69. Ewart Shadoff opened with a 64 at The Saticoy Club by making four straight birdies over her last five holes. The 34-year-old from England added three birdies in her opening four holes and looked to be on her way. She sprinkled in enough bogeys to slow her progress and still wound u

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • CFL interceptions leader Peters set to return to Argonauts secondary

    TORONTO — Being out one week was one week too much for cornerback Jamal Peters. Peters, who leads the CFL in interceptions (six) will return to the secondary Saturday when Toronto (8-6) hosts the B.C. Lions (10-4) at BMO Field. Peters missed the Argos' 29-2 road loss to Calgary last week with a head injury. "It was difficult (being out)," Peters said following Toronto's practice Wednesday. "We've still got games left but I didn't want to miss a game. "I was still learning, still out there as if

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an