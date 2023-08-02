Why being allergic has become everyone’s ‘normal’

Allergies now cause some 25,000 NHS hospital stays a year

Pray for me, for I am planning a group camping trip. Two of our group cannot eat gluten. One can’t do dairy. One swells up when bitten by mosquitos, and half of us have hay fever. Were we always so allergic to our food and environment? The camping trips of my childhood seemed a whole lot simpler to organise: Army tents, roll mats, singed meat and white rolls.

What has happened to us since then? In fact, research by the NHS out at the end of July showed that the rate of dangerous allergies has more than doubled in the past 20 years, now causing 25,000 NHS hospital stays a year. For severe food-related allergic reactions, the rise in admissions is even greater.

Allergies vs intolerances

Are we itchy, sniffling and bloated campers actually allergic, or just intolerant to the things that cause us grief? Many of us are unsure and the only way to establish the root cause of our symptoms is by consulting a doctor, who’ll then take a detailed case history and conduct allergy tests. There’s a tendency, these days, for people to self-diagnose, often declaring they’re “allergic” to wheat or dairy.

Yet according to Dr Adam Fox, consultant paediatric allergist at Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospitals, allergies and intolerances are “scientifically very clearly delineated”. The word “allergy” stems from the Latin for “other response”. Typically, the immune system, Fox explains, reacts to foreign substances in one of two ways: either it recognises them as benign (food, say) and ignores them, or identifies them as infectious agents (like bacteria, or viruses) and attacks them. Allergic reactions involve a third response.

Here, something that should be harmless, such as peanuts or pollen, provokes an immune response that harms you instead of protecting you. For severe food-related allergic reactions, the rise in admissions is even greater. This is because among the chemicals released is histamine, which can provoke a range of symptoms explains Fox, from the irritating – “itchiness, sneezing, running nose,” – right through to the incredibly dangerous – “anaphylaxis – a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction”.

An intolerance, however, is never this severe. Fox explains that instead this is a reproducible reaction that doesn’t involve your immune system, but most commonly your gut.

The scourge of self-diagnosis

Whether you suspect an allergy or intolerance, do not be tempted to order a test online. “There is no scientifically validated intolerance test,” insists Fox. The only reliable test involves excluding foods, then reintroducing them, to see if things get better then worse again.

When it comes to allergy tests however, Fox says there are three reliable ones available. There’s the skin prick test – in which a doctor places a small amount of the allergen on the skin, then scratches it with a lancet and watches for redness and bumps, which indicate an allergy. There’s a blood test, too, which measures the amount of allergic antibody (IgE) to particular proteins. “A high level of allergic antibody to peanuts makes it more likely you have a peanut allergy. The higher the level, the more likely the patient is allergic,” says Fox.

Finally, when we genuinely aren’t sure, “the only thing we can do is expose the child to the thing and see what they react or not, under very careful conditions”. Whichever test is used, expertise is required to interpret the results.

The allergy epidemic

So are allergies actually on the rise? “Well, they’re certainly not new,” says Fox. Britannicus, the son of Roman Emperor Claudius was so allergic to horses he would break out in hives every time he rode. But their rise to prevalence began in the 20th century.

“In the 1860s, it took the doctor Henry Hyde Salter 15 years to collect 50 cases of asthma in London. Now, if you go into a school, just under one in three children are carrying an inhaler,” says Prof Stephen Holgate at the University of Southampton. Food allergies meanwhile appear to have mushroomed around the millennium.

According to Allergy UK, Britain has one of the highest prevalence rates in the world. Moreover, the number of people arriving at A&E with anaphylaxis has more than tripled in the past 20 years, with the biggest increase in children under 15.

A study in the Isle of Wight suggests that, over the course of a decade, the number of children with peanut allergies almost tripled. The trend appears to be global, but not all countries are affected, Holgate points out: “According to leading Finnish specialist, Prof Tari Haahtela, in Finland there hasn’t been a death from anaphylaxis for 15 years. Here in the UK, we’re seeing 20 to 30 a year, of children and young adults alone, and this is likely to be an underestimate.”

The root cause of the rise

“Back in the 1980s a theory took hold called ‘the hygiene hypothesis’,” explains Fox. “The gist was that we’re much cleaner than previous generations were, so our immune systems aren’t being challenged early and so are developing inappropriate allergic responses.”

While this theory has since been debunked, it has stuck in the popular imagination. What modern science believes to be happening is slightly subtler. “It’s often referred to the ‘old friends hypothesis’, because it relates to the positive relationship we have with bacteria that have colonised our guts over millennia, helping us develop appropriate immune responses,” says Fox.

Over the last 50 years, our gut flora have changed dramatically. And this has changed the way our immune systems develop their relationship with the outside world, tilting us towards more allergic responses. One major reason appears to be our modern distance from the animal kingdom. Holgate cites two groups – the Amish and the Hutterites – who emigrated from the Tyrol to America in the 18th century.

The Amish held on to their traditional agricultural practices and lifestyles, while the Hutterites adopted industrialised farming practices. A 2016 study found that, despite their similar genetic ancestries, allergies affected 7.2 per cent of Amish school children. Among Hutterite children, the prevalence stood at 33.3 per cent.

“In Amish communities, the animals are housed in sheds adjacent to the living space,” says Holgate. “It was the breathed and the swallowed environment, coming from the domestic animal stock, that was important. Go into a cow shed, there is that characteristic smell. That’s the microorganisms in the air, giving off chemicals. And it’s those microorganisms, which we’ve separated ourselves from.”

The effect of domesticated pets like dogs is far smaller, he suggests. Unlike cows which still largely graze in a natural environment, dogs live with us and eat processed food from bowls inside the house, so their microorganism population is restricted as ours is.

Across the world, when our connection with livestock drops, the diversity of gut and respiratory flora drops, and allergy rates “go whistling up” says Holgate. “What we’re doing to farming, the food that we’re eating and our detachment from the natural sources of these crucial micro-organisms, are priming our immune protective response early in life.”

